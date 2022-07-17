Fontana school board votes to increase cost for school lunches, student fees

While the most recent school year just wrapped up, the Fontana Board of Education has already turned its sights ahead to the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, which starts Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Meeting on June 20, board members approved a broad slate of fee increases for the upcoming school year.

Prices for student school lunches were set at $3.10, while student school breakfasts were set at $1.75. The fee for ala-carte was set at $1.90.

“It’s a slight increase,” said Fontana Elementary School principal and district administrator Steve Torrez, noting the cafeteria price increases ranged from 5-10 cents.

The past two school years school lunches were free for all students through COVID funding given to districts. But Congress did not continue that program for the coming school year, shifting costs back to parents.

Board members also improved a $15 per student increase in school fees.

“Our school fees haven’t had a change in over five years,” Torrez said, noting Fontana’s fees remain “low” compared to other districts. “It was an adjusting on cost of living kind of thing.”

School fee increases were as follows:

4K from $10/year to $25/year.

5K from $25/year to $40/year.

Grades 1-5 from $55/year to $70/year.

Grades 6-8 from $60/year to $75/year.

“The school fees are used to cover costs of general supplies for classrooms and consumables such as paper, planners and workbooks the students use on a daily basis,” Torrez noted.

Board members also approved the implementation of a $15 fee for students participating in band, which encompassed 50 of the school’s 80 eligible Grades 4-8 students in the recently-completed 2021-2022 school year.

Increased fees were approved by the board for full-time district daycare as follows:

Six weeks to 24 months: $220/week, up from $200/week.

25 months to 3K: $145.75/week, up from $132.50/week.

3K: $132/week, up from $120/week.

“For the daycare our rates increased by 10% for the upcoming year,” Torrez said of the new rates.

Other news

In other developments at the June 20 meeting, Torrez reported to the board that all staff had returned their contracts or letters of employment and will be returning for the 2022-23 school year.

The next school board meeting will be held Monday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St.