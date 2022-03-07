Fontana School District to place referendum on the ballot for spring election

Officials from the Fontana Joint School District No. 8 are asking district residents’ permission to increase the district’s revenue limit during the next four school years.

Members of the Fontana Joint School District No. 8 Board approved, Jan. 24, to place a referendum question on the ballot during the April 5 spring election to increase the district’s revenue limit by $1.2 million during the 2022-2023 school year and the 2023-2024 school year; $1.4 million during the 2024-2025 school year; and $1.6 million during the 2025-2026 school year.

The Fontana School District No. 8 includes Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St. in Fontana, and serves the Village of Fontana, Town of Delavan and Town of Walworth. Fontana Elementary School includes students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The referendum question reads:

“Shall the Joint School District Number 8, Village of Fontana, Towns of Delavan and Walworth, Walworth County Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statues, by $1,200,000 per year for the 2022-2023 school year and the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $1,600,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes to maintain the District’s educational programs, small class sizes, individualized instruction and staff and to complete building maintenance and repairs.”

District Administrator Mark Wenzel said the reason for the referendum is to help maintain the district’s current programs and because of the district’s continued decreasing enrollment.

Wenzel said when he taught at Fontana Elementary School from 1981 to 2014, the district’s average enrollment ranged between 275 students and 295 students. He said, currently, the district has an enrollment of about 200 students.

He said part of the reason for the decreased student enrollment is because the population in the Fontana area has declined during the past few years.

“Up to four years ago, we had two sections of every grade level, now we have one section of every grade level,” Wenzel said. “We’re in a situation that almost every school district is in now— there’s fewer students.”

Wenzel said because of the Fontana area’s high property values, the district does not receive much funding from the State of Wisconsin.

“We receive very little money from state aid, so we’re pretty much financed by the taxpayers of our communities,” Wenzel said. “We receive less than 1% of our budget from state aid. So you’re left with having to ask your community to help support your school.”

The additional funding would be used to help maintain the district’s current programs and staffing levels, if the referendum is approved.

District residents approved a referendum question in 2018 to allow the district to increase its revenue limit in 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Wenzel said funding from that referendum has been used to establish a full-time Spanish program, hire a full-time social worker, increase staff for the music program, complete renovation and maintenance projects to the school building and establish a daycare program.

“In order to maintain our programming, our staffing and the things we offer the community, we need to continue that into the future,” Wenzel said. “Fontana is not going to see a lot of growth as far as student population. So in order to keep our doors open, we have to move forward with another four-year, non-recurring referendum.”

District officials plan to mail out informational fliers to residents during the next week, host an informational meeting March 16 at the elementary school and send out additional informational fliers during the end of March to educate residents about the referendum question.

Wenzel said if the referendum is not approved, district officials plan to place another referendum question on the ballot in November.

“We will revisit and revise if needed, and we will probably go out in November again,” Wenzel said. “We really have to pass the referendum or there’s going to be significant changes at our school if it doesn’t.”

