Fontana second-graders take statewide honors; Students place first, second in Wisconsin Rural Water Association poster contest

One classroom at Fontana Elementary School is featured prominently in the Wisconsin Rural Water Association’s (WRWA) annual water conservation poster contest, producing two grade-level statewide winners.

Two students in Kelly Douglas’ second grade classroom, Josie Cubert of Fontana and Eleanor “Ellie” Ferretti of Walworth, placed first and second respectively in the 2022 contest, receiving award certificates and $100 and $50 cash prizes.

Both students were excited by their statewide honors.

“I am still excited that I won first place,” Cubert said. “I am going to save up my money. Don’t litter—it helps save water.”

Said Ferretti, “I am still really excited and thinking about what I am going to do with my money.”

Contest entries were due in January in advance of the WRWA’s annual conference, held March 15-18 in La Crosse. Winners were announced in late April, with the girls receiving their award certificates and monetary prizes during a classroom ceremony on Arbor Day, April 29.

“Josie and Eleanor are role models in the class,” Douglas said. “They take their time and work seriously, always giving 110%. I am so proud of them to win statewide. Teaching them was so exciting this year.”

The Plover-based nonprofit WRVA promotes water conservation and wise use of water in the state. The annual contest is open to all first through sixth grade students in Wisconsin. The theme of this year’s contest was “Be a Water Conservation Hero.”

“We are so proud to have both the first and second place winners from the same classroom,” said Fontana Elementary School principal Steve Torrez. “Our teachers at Fontana do a great job finding and engaging our students in extra activities to connect the classroom to the community. With our small class sizes, Mrs. Douglas and all of our teachers find activities that connect to our student’s interests, such as this contest.”

Added district superintendent Mark Wenzel, “We’re always proud of our students when they get recognized for things. We’re proud of them.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.