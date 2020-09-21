Fontana teams with private marina on harbor cleanup study

FONTANA – A study on the causes of messy sediment buildup in the Abbey Harbor will be a public-private venture.
The private operator of the marina has agreed to join the village of Fontana in a 50-50 cost-sharing agreement for the engineering study, expected to cost $19,000.
The association and village agreed during a Sept. 8 meeting to share the cost of a study in hopes of locating where sediment is coming from and what can be done to keep it from flowing into the harbor after heavy rainfall.
As part of the agreement, the two entities will sign a contract to have the study completed by Reukert and Mielke Inc. and will be billed separately for their portion of the costs.
No timetable has been announced for completing the engineering study.
The partnership will also include the two sides forming a committee to provide information jointly to Reukert and Mielke.
Village trustee Dave Prudden, who also is president of the Abbey Harbor Condominium Association, said having the committee made up of members from both the village and harbor may reduce some costs associated with the study.
Prudden said previous experience dealing with the harbor and storm-water management may allow the committee to share information with Reukert and Mielke, reducing the time that engineers will need to spend on the study.
“There is hopes through the Abbey Harbor Condominium Association that the fee itself may be reduced because a lot of this leg work can be done from past experience and history we have knowledge of currently,” he said.
The condominium association is a private group that operates both the Abbey Marina and Abbey Yacht Club on the harbor in Fontana.
Village trustee Rick Pappas said although he supports the cost-sharing agreement, he is concerned the joint committee may make work challenging for Reukert and Mielke if the committee frequently adjusts how the study should be conducted. Pappas said the committee should develop a plan before engineers begin working, to avoid last-minute changes.
“I can’t see how Reukert and Mielke would be really happy if the committee keeps changing what their original study and how to go about doing it,” he said.
Terry Tavera, the village’s engineer with Reukert and Mielke, agreed with Pappas and said changes while the study is ongoing should be avoided.
The village engineer said the subcommittee should form right away so members can begin pooling information and knowledge, which can reduce the amount of leg work needed for the study.
“We don’t want this to change as it goes along, but I think it would be great to get that committee right away,” he said. “The more information we can get to start with from all sides, the easier it is to the study.”
Ed Snyder, harbormaster for the Abbey Marina, asked the village in February to help resolve the harbor’s sedimentation problem, believing that a village storm water management project completed five years ago near the Big Foot Country Club is contributing to the sedimentation.
Historically, the Abbey Marina has self-financed dredging operations costing between $15,000 to $20,000 a year to keep the harbor navigable. But officials say the harbor is filling in faster now than in years prior.
Snyder said when he first became harbormaster in 2004, parts of the harbor needed to be dredged only every three or four years. More recently, however, areas need to be dredged annually.
He said in 2018 the harbor had a depth of about six feet, but that the depth has decreased to about two feet in the area where the Potowatami River connects to the harbor.
If boats traverse shallow areas of the harbor, Snyder said, it is possible silt will be sucked into boat engines and cause overheating.
The Abbey Marina, which is adjacent to the Abbey Resort, is a private club that operates about 400 boat slips, as well as a club house, swimming pool and outdoor space.
Some village trustees have questioned whether the storm water management project near Big Foot Country Club has contributed to the sedimentation problem. But they agreed to assist in finding where the sedimentation comes from.
Ed Sutra, vice president of the condominium association, said there are four main areas he believes are contributing to the sedimentation, one being the discharge pipe installed by the village about five years ago near the country club.
The other three factors Sutra cited include the country club golf course, a tributary area that brings silt into the Van Slyke Creek, and a new discharge pipe installed by the village on the south side of the harbor’s lake outlet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.