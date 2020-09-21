Fontana teams with private marina on harbor cleanup study

“There is hopes through the Abbey Harbor Condominium Association that the fee itself may be reduced because a lot of this leg work can be done from past experience and history we have knowledge of currently,” he said.

The condominium association is a private group that operates both the Abbey Marina and Abbey Yacht Club on the harbor in Fontana.

Village trustee Rick Pappas said although he supports the cost-sharing agreement, he is concerned the joint committee may make work challenging for Reukert and Mielke if the committee frequently adjusts how the study should be conducted. Pappas said the committee should develop a plan before engineers begin working, to avoid last-minute changes.

“I can’t see how Reukert and Mielke would be really happy if the committee keeps changing what their original study and how to go about doing it,” he said.

Terry Tavera, the village’s engineer with Reukert and Mielke, agreed with Pappas and said changes while the study is ongoing should be avoided.

The village engineer said the subcommittee should form right away so members can begin pooling information and knowledge, which can reduce the amount of leg work needed for the study.