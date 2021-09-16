 Skip to main content
Fontana to increase weekend parking rates along with slip and ramp rates
Fontana to increase weekend parking rates along with slip and ramp rates

Fontana

Fontana village trustees have decided on increased parking, slip and ramp rates for 2022.

 STEPHANIE JONES,

Fontana village trustees have decided on increased parking, slip and ramp rates for next year’s season.

The increases were approved at the village board meeting on Tuesday evening, Sept. 7.

Slip and ramp rates will increase by 5%, weekend and holiday metered parking from $3 per hour to $3.50, boat and trailer parking from $4 per hour to $10 per hour and resident parking stickers from $20 to $25.

Weekday parking, Monday to Thursday will remain at $2 per hour.

The increases are official for 2022.

In comparison, Lake Geneva’s parking is $2 per hour daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trustee Rick Pappas said the increases are necessary considering the village’s parking capacity.

“We’re totally full,” he said.

Tuesday evening marked a return to in-person village board meetings for Fontana. Trustees agreed to continue meeting at Village Hall, located at 175 Valley View Dr, as long as it is safe according to COVID-19 developments. The same goes for committee meetings.

The next village board meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

At a glance

