Fontana to pay auditors $2,900 to review judge's tenure

FONTANA – A special audit of Fontana’s municipal court to determine if financial wrongdoing occurred under late Municipal Judge David Jensen could yield results by the end of the month.
In March, a Fontana Police Department investigation indicated Jensen had embezzled $42,590 from the Indian Hills Homeowners Association over a three-year period while serving as the association’s treasurer.
Information regarding the alleged embezzlement surfaced after Jensen’s death Feb. 8 at the age of 72, when the association presented financial records to the police department.
The subsequent police report, indicating Jensen siphoned association funds into his personal account, prompted the village to make plans to review financial records spanning the 12 years that Jensen presided over the community’s municipal court.
Municipal court clerk Jan Armonda, who worked under Jensen during his years as judge, is currently preparing financial documents dating back to 2008 that will be submitted to auditors for review.
Village President Pat Kenny and Police Chief Jeff Cates both have already said publicly that they do not believe Jensen’s alleged thievery involved any municipal court funding.
Village Administrator Theresa Loomer said the village will be seeking the assistance of a Lake Geneva auditing firm, Sitzberger & Company, to review court records.
The firm is currently auditing the village’s regular 2019 budget, and the firm has quoted the village a $2,900 price to conduct the special municipal court review.
According to Loomer, the submitted documents will be randomized, but will cover the entire 12-year period when Jensen was judge.
“We’re not going to review every single record,” Loomer said. “It’s going to be a sampling of records.”
As judge, Jensen collected a taxpayer-funded salary of 6,700 a year, and he presided over a court operation that generated more than $70,000 in court fines and fees.
Jensen’s widow, Gabby Jensen, told police that her husband was “desperate” because he had incurred about $60,000 in personal debts.
Loomer said there is not a definite timeline for completing the special audit, she hopes to have the results by the end of April.
Along with other village leaders, Loomer said Jensen did not have access to financial dealings in the court, and that it is unlikely any wrongdoing occurred in his position as judge.
“The judge really had zero handling of the money, so it would be almost impossible for anything to have happened within the court,” Loomer said. “But we just want to triple check to be sure.”
The municipal court typically is held the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Court sessions are being held by telephone until June 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Town of Linn municipal judge Peter King has volunteered to oversee Fontana cases since Jensen’s death.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.