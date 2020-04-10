Fontana to pay auditors $2,900 to review judge's tenure

The firm is currently auditing the village’s regular 2019 budget, and the firm has quoted the village a $2,900 price to conduct the special municipal court review.

According to Loomer, the submitted documents will be randomized, but will cover the entire 12-year period when Jensen was judge.

“We’re not going to review every single record,” Loomer said. “It’s going to be a sampling of records.”

As judge, Jensen collected a taxpayer-funded salary of 6,700 a year, and he presided over a court operation that generated more than $70,000 in court fines and fees.

Jensen’s widow, Gabby Jensen, told police that her husband was “desperate” because he had incurred about $60,000 in personal debts.

Loomer said there is not a definite timeline for completing the special audit, she hopes to have the results by the end of April.

Along with other village leaders, Loomer said Jensen did not have access to financial dealings in the court, and that it is unlikely any wrongdoing occurred in his position as judge.