You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fontana village board race has potential for trustee change

Fontana village board race has potential for trustee change

{{featured_button_text}}
Stan Livingston

Fontana trustee and fire captain Stan Livingston will be pursuing his third term during elections this April.

 Connor Carynski

FONTANA – There could be a new face on the Fontana Village Board after the April election.

Three incumbents and one challenger will seek a two-year term on the board.

Of the six trustees who sit on the village board, three — Stan Livingston, Rick Pappas and Dave Prudden — will appear on the ballot this April. The sole challenger Rob Allen Jr., is also seeking a seat.

Trustee Stan Livingston, owner of Geneva Lake Landscaping and construction, Navy veteran and captain of the Fire Department, will seek his third term as trustee. He said if re-elected this year, as chair of the parks committee, he would like to continue beautification efforts and other improvements around Fontana.

“I’m just trying to keep Fontana looking good and making it a good community for people to come and see,” he said.

Rob Allen Jr. and Dave Prudden could not be reached for comment after repeated phone calls, emails and notes left at their homes.

When Pappas was approached for comment during a Feb. 19 Lakeshore and Harbor meeting, he stated he was not interested in commenting for this article and said, “It doesn’t seem like anyone else is either.”

Livingston said he decided to run for re-election to continue his involvement in various village improvement projects.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the board members in the village of Fontana,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of progress here since I’ve been in and I’d like to keep moving forward, building Fontana up and making it the great place it is.”

Although Livingston said while he believes the village is managing the $10 million project well, construction on South Lake Shore Drive this spring may cause inconveniences for residents the village will have to handle.

“I think we have everything under control, the village is doing a great job moving forward with the South Lake Shore Drive project,” Livingston said. “That’s going to be our biggest project going on at the time. Everyone is working together and working hard to make sure everybody is taken care of in terms of road travel.”

+9 Winter Concert Series at the Lake Geneva House of Music

More Information

Name: Stan Lvingston

Age: 44 (45 on March 11)

Address:  531 Southern Ridge Lane, Fontana

Employer: Captain at Fontana Fire Department, Owner Livingston Contracting LLC. 

Education: High School, Navy Service air operations and communications

Family: Married with 4 children

Experience: Served two other terms for four years. Board member on Pleasant Ridge Homeowners Association.

Key Issue: As chairman of parks committee he has been involved in bettering Duck Pond and Reed Park, ensuring landscaping is in order and parks are enjoyable for everyone.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Parents can get truancy tickets
Local News

Parents can get truancy tickets

Did you know parents can face fines if they let their children skip school? Police don't often cite parents, but when they do the fines can be significant. We talked to local law enforcement to find out what happens before the parents are issued citations. 

+2
K-9 program officially dissolved
Local News

K-9 program officially dissolved

The Williams Bay K-9 unit has been officially terminated but funds from the program will go on to fight illicit drug abuse in another way, through the village’s D.A.R.E. program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics