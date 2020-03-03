Fontana village board race has potential for trustee change

FONTANA – There could be a new face on the Fontana Village Board after the April election.

Three incumbents and one challenger will seek a two-year term on the board.

Of the six trustees who sit on the village board, three — Stan Livingston, Rick Pappas and Dave Prudden — will appear on the ballot this April. The sole challenger Rob Allen Jr., is also seeking a seat.

Trustee Stan Livingston, owner of Geneva Lake Landscaping and construction, Navy veteran and captain of the Fire Department, will seek his third term as trustee. He said if re-elected this year, as chair of the parks committee, he would like to continue beautification efforts and other improvements around Fontana.

“I’m just trying to keep Fontana looking good and making it a good community for people to come and see,” he said.

Rob Allen Jr. and Dave Prudden could not be reached for comment after repeated phone calls, emails and notes left at their homes.

When Pappas was approached for comment during a Feb. 19 Lakeshore and Harbor meeting, he stated he was not interested in commenting for this article and said, “It doesn’t seem like anyone else is either.”