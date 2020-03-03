Fontana village board race has potential for trustee change

FONTANA – There could be a new face on the Fontana Village Board after the April election.
Three incumbents and one challenger will seek a two-year term on the board.
Of the six trustees who sit on the village board, three — Stan Livingston, Rick Pappas and Dave Prudden — will appear on the ballot this April. The sole challenger Rob Allen Jr., is also seeking a seat.
Trustee Stan Livingston, owner of Geneva Lake Landscaping and construction, Navy veteran and captain of the Fire Department, will seek his third term as trustee. He said if re-elected this year, as chair of the parks committee, he would like to continue beautification efforts and other improvements around Fontana.
“I’m just trying to keep Fontana looking good and making it a good community for people to come and see,” he said.
Rob Allen Jr. and Dave Prudden could not be reached for comment after repeated phone calls, emails and notes left at their homes.
When Pappas was approached for comment during a Feb. 19 Lakeshore and Harbor meeting, he stated he was not interested in commenting for this article and said, “It doesn’t seem like anyone else is either.”
Livingston said he decided to run for re-election to continue his involvement in various village improvement projects.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the board members in the village of Fontana,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of progress here since I’ve been in and I’d like to keep moving forward, building Fontana up and making it the great place it is.”
Although Livingston said while he believes the village is managing the $10 million project well, construction on South Lake Shore Drive this spring may cause inconveniences for residents the village will have to handle.
“I think we have everything under control, the village is doing a great job moving forward with the South Lake Shore Drive project,” Livingston said. “That’s going to be our biggest project going on at the time. Everyone is working together and working hard to make sure everybody is taken care of in terms of road travel.”