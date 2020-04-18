Fontana's big road project still on track to start this month

“There will be very few times that the road is shut down completely,” Loomer said. “All the detour signs will be up on Monday, so people know how to access.”

Included in the first phase of the project, Wanasek plans by July 10 to renovate the road from Shabonna Drive to Indian Hills Road.

Start and completion dates for the three other phases of the project, each covering about one mile of South Lake Shore Drive, have yet to be announced.

Wanasek representatives declined to comment.

Loomer said the project is currently on track to be completed in one construction cycle, despite closures and disruptions nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19.

“As it stands right now, everything is on its expected schedule,” she said. “Of course, that could change, just depending on what happened with COVID-19 and how that might affect things.”

While the project remains on track, it is unclear how the virus and business closures could affect subcontractors or suppliers involved in the project.