Fontana's Falcon Early Childhood Center marks second anniversary

On Aug. 10, the Falcon Early Childhood Center at Fontana Elementary School marked the 40-student center's second anniversary with a celebratory ice cream social at the school. Pictured, from left, are Early Childhood director Devin Dennis, Early Childhood staff members Sloan Sullivan and Rachel Long, Fontana Elementary School principal and district administrator Steve Torrez, and Early Childhood staff members Taylor Jewell, Tami Nottolini and Becky Troesken. Not pictured: Early Childhood staff members Tessa Ritchey, Courtney Sandfer and Esmeralda Santos.
Three-year-old Eloise Combs of Walworth, a student at Fontana Elementary School’s Falcon Early Childhood Center, enjoys an ice cream sundae at an Aug. 10 ice cream social celebrating the center’s second anniversary.
Celebrating the success of its Falcon Early Childhood Center, Fontana Elementary School held a festive Aug. 10 ice cream social at the school to mark the center’s second anniversary.
Opened Aug. 10, 2020, the Falcon Early Childhood Center is located at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., and overseen by a roster of nine employees that includes Early Childhood coordinator Devin Dennis and Early Childhood staff members Taylor Jewell, Rachel Long, Tami Nottolini, Tessa Ritchey, Courtney Sandfer, Esmeralda Santos, Sloan Sullivan and Becky Troeske.
“Our community and school board worked together to provide a much needed service to our community,” said Fontana Elementary School principal and district administrator Steve Torrez of the Falcon Early Childhood Center. “We are proud to serve, not only Fontana families, but many area families with young children. We take pride in providing a high quality early childhood experience for children ages 6 weeks through 3 years old. Our center has grown in the last two years and we continue to look for innovative ways to support our community.”
During the summer months, the Falcon Early Childhood Center provides daycare for children up to early elementary Grades 4K and 5K.
The mission of the Falcon Early Childhood Center is to provide quality care for children and families, serve as a model in early childhood education for the community, and foster a real love of lifelong learning.
A total of 40 area children are currently enrolled in the Falcon Early Childhood Program. All daycare classes are full, with names being added to the center’s 2023 waitlist
