‘Forced labor’ charges filed involving Walworth County fair workers in federal indictment

One weekend, they reportedly asked to travel to Chicago to see the city. But they were told they couldn’t leave because they had to work.

“They sat waiting in their trailer all weekend, but they were never asked to work,” the affidavit stated.

This was just one of the occurrences where they didn’t believe they were free to leave.

One of the workers said one day he was ill, but he was told if he didn’t work he could return to Honduras.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the reports, the workers were often threatened with deportation, including when one worker had to leave his post to go to the bathroom one day.

Also, when the workers arrived they received their COVID vaccine and had side effects the day after, but they were told they had to still work.

The workers’ direct supervisor was Rodriguez Oyuela, who had come over to the U.S. from Honduras on a work visa the year before, according to the report.