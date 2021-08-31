‘Forced labor’ charges filed involving Walworth County fair workers in federal indictment

Following an investigation at the Walworth County fairgrounds, a man from Honduras has been indicted for his involvement in a forced labor conspiracy related to the federal H-2B visa program.
Denis Leonel Rodriguez Oyuela has been indicted on charges of forced labor, bringing in and harboring aliens and attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
To help obtain workers at the fairgrounds, the fair contracted with a third-party company to help obtain employees through the worker visa program, said Walworth County Fair General Manager Larry Gaffey.
He said they trusted the company they were working with “we are as much victims in this as anyone,” Gaffey said when contacted Monday.
The fair is cooperating with federal agents on the investigation, Gaffey said, and he was told by federal agents not to provide the name of the company the fair had worked with.
According to a 45-page affidavit filed in federal court, since July 2021, the FBI, U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, Homeland Security and US. Department of Labor have been investigating management and staff of the Walworth County Agricultural Society “regarding various immigration and forced labor crimes committed in, around and in connection with the fairgrounds.”
Bait and switch
According to the affidavit, the four men from Honduras who were working and living at the fairgrounds originally signed up to come to the United States to work for a landscaping company in Michigan.
However, upon entering the U.S. four workers were rerouted to Elkhorn to perform cleaning and concession work at the Walworth County fairgrounds. Two other workers, who they were with, were sent to work for a traveling fair in Kane County, Illinois.
The men were told as part of their employment they would be making $15 per hour. But instead they made around $9.
When filling out paperwork, the workers reported they tried to put the Walworth County fairgrounds down as where they were working, but they were told not to use that address.
And instead of doing the landscaping work they were promised, their jobs were to pick up garbage, repair tables, clean animal manure, fumigate weeds and work in food stalls.
While working at the fair, the workers lived on the fairgrounds in a trailer in a room with bunk beds and were told they couldn’t use the bathroom in the trailer. Rather they had to use a public restroom and shower trailer.
They were also monitored closely and felt they couldn’t leave the fairgrounds and were watched even when they went to the grocery store.
One weekend, they reportedly asked to travel to Chicago to see the city. But they were told they couldn’t leave because they had to work.
“They sat waiting in their trailer all weekend, but they were never asked to work,” the affidavit stated.
This was just one of the occurrences where they didn’t believe they were free to leave.
One of the workers said one day he was ill, but he was told if he didn’t work he could return to Honduras.
According to the reports, the workers were often threatened with deportation, including when one worker had to leave his post to go to the bathroom one day.
Also, when the workers arrived they received their COVID vaccine and had side effects the day after, but they were told they had to still work.
The workers’ direct supervisor was Rodriguez Oyuela, who had come over to the U.S. from Honduras on a work visa the year before, according to the report.
In 2020, the Walworth County Fair had petitioned to have six visa workers come to the fairgrounds to work. Among them was Rodriguez Oyuela. However, no petition to have workers at the fairground was filed in 2021 and according to his affidavit, Rodriguez Oyuela’s petition to work at the fairgrounds expired on September 30, 2020 and he was only authorized to be working at an Alaskan fishery.
About H-2 visa fraud
Brooks Abramson, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Labor who was part of the investigation, said in an affidavit that it’s not uncommon for guest workers who are part of the H-2B visa program to be threatened with deportation.
The H-2B nonimmigrant visa program allows foreign workers to perform temporary work in the U.S. for a maximum of three years. The prospective employees are only authorized to work for the sponsoring U.S. employer, who brought them over and that can create issues.
“When unscrupulous U.S. petitioners or their agents take advantage of this power imbalance, foreign guest workers can be subjected to exploitative labor conditions that are different than first promised,” Abramson wrote in the affidavit.
In July, several of the workers from Honduras contacted a government agency to ask for help with their situation. From there the investigation began.
Who are they
The four workers are the Walworth County Fair described the situations that led them to America. They were hoping for an opportunity to make more money than they could at home and even possibly a path to citizenship.
One was a 39-year-old man, married with children, who grew up in an impoverished area of Honduras. He saved limited money and asked his family for assistance and took out loans to go to school to study electrical engineering. He earned about $800 monthly. But when the pandemic slowed business, he attended a job fair to come to America to earn more.
The second was a 30-year old Honduran man who sought work in the U.S. to support his mother and sister and wanted a reprieve from the frequent assaults and violent episodes he experienced in Honduras.
The third was a 22-year-old from the poor part of the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, who pursued post-secondary marketing education. He was the breadwinner for the family and his mother and multiple siblings had enough money to survive. But in Honduras, the man could only earn around $100-$200 per week and he wanted the opportunity to earn more.
The fourth was a 23-year-old from Honduras, who sought work in the U.S. to support his mother and two brothers. As the eldest son, he grew up performing grueling agricultural work to support his family. At age 13, he started training to be a fisherman. But after unsuccessful attempts to work in the fishing industry, he pursued a chance for a U.S. work visa. He even borrowed $900 from friends to pay the fee for his paperwork and travel.
Gaffey said in an emailed statement, “We are frustrated that international workers brought to work at the fairgrounds were victims of what may best be described as a bait-and-switch.”
“We are also angry that a consultant we engaged to make sure everything was done legally and correctly appears to have at least sidestepped rules and cut corners. That’s not how we do business.
“We have never misrepresented the kind of work we need done, the pay we can afford or the accommodations we offer. And, to be clear, the prevailing wage offered to foreign workers is governed by U.S. law to protect American workers. We voluntarily agreed to exceed the prevailing wage when we heard the workers had been promised a different compensation. But we cannot change the nature of the work.”
Gaffey added, “It is now clear that the information we continually shared with our consultant did not get to appropriate parties – either the federal government or the foreign workers.”