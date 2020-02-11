Former alderman launches last-minute challenge on incumbent

“The park board is starting to run with some of those initiatives for the bicycle and pedestrian plan,” she said. “They’re looking to apply for grants, which will help us move along with the plan.”

If re-elected, she would like to improve technology for city staff, continue the Riviera renovation project, and promote businesses setting up shop in the Riviera.

“I would like to make the Riviera a four-season destination,” she added.

Flower said she also would like to improve communication with surrounding communities.

“I think we need to come to the table and envision what is best for us and what is best for them,” she said.

O’Neill was elected alderman in 2011, serving 13 months of a two-year term. He indicated that he left this seat midterm because of disputes with other city officials.

If elected, he would like to provide more open communication between residents and city officials. He said he would listen closely to residents’ concerns.

“My agenda, if elected, will be the same as if it is as a citizen — an honest government that works for the benefit of the city’s residents and not at their expense to benefit a select few,” he said.