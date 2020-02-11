Former alderman launches last-minute challenge on incumbent

A Lake Geneva alderwoman is seeking her third term on the city council in a contest with a former council member attempting a comeback.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower is facing challenger Terry O’Neill in the April 7 election for a two-year term as District 4 alderman.
Flower said she has decided to run for re-election to continue to serve the residents of Lake Geneva.
“I think the city council and city staff have accomplished quite a bit,” she said. “And I would like to keep that momentum moving forward.”
O’Neill said running for the District 4 seat was a last-minute decision after he realized that no other candidate had taken out paperwork to challenge the incumbent.
“Nobody had signed up to run for Fourth District alderman, so I decided to,” he said. “I took out the required forms and obtained the required number of signatures and turned them in one day before deadline.”
Flower was first elected alderwoman in 2016 and re-elected in 2018.
Flower said she feels some of the things she and the council have accomplished during her time as alderwoman include the start of the Riviera renovation project, implementing a five-year road improvement plan and approving a plan to establish bicycle and walking paths.
“The park board is starting to run with some of those initiatives for the bicycle and pedestrian plan,” she said. “They’re looking to apply for grants, which will help us move along with the plan.”
If re-elected, she would like to improve technology for city staff, continue the Riviera renovation project, and promote businesses setting up shop in the Riviera.
“I would like to make the Riviera a four-season destination,” she added.
Flower said she also would like to improve communication with surrounding communities.
“I think we need to come to the table and envision what is best for us and what is best for them,” she said.
O’Neill was elected alderman in 2011, serving 13 months of a two-year term. He indicated that he left this seat midterm because of disputes with other city officials.
If elected, he would like to provide more open communication between residents and city officials. He said he would listen closely to residents’ concerns.
“My agenda, if elected, will be the same as if it is as a citizen — an honest government that works for the benefit of the city’s residents and not at their expense to benefit a select few,” he said.
O’Neill said he would work to prevent residential development on the former Hillmoor Golf Course, instead to maintain the former golf course for new private recreational use. He added, however, that he would oppose a resort or a large commercial or residential development.
The former Hillmoor property has remained vacant for about 10 years.
“Putting a resort in Hillmoor doesn’t fit,” he said. “Residents are opposed to that.”
On the Hillmoor issue, Flower said only that she was pleased so many residents have attended meetings on the subject.
“I think it’s good when people can come out and speak their minds,” she said.
Neither Flower nor O’Neill said they plan campaigning much before the election.
“I’m not big on campaigning,” Flower said. “I may put some signs out.”
O’Neill said: “If you want to know what residents are thinking, show up to city council. When they are upset, they show up. When you’re doing what they want, they’re silent.”