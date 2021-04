Former Dairy Queen restaurant and hair salon demolished as part of Kwik Trip project

A former Dairy Queen restaurant and hair salon on Wells Street was in the process of being demolished April 28 as part of plans to construct a new Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station.

Representatives from Kwik Trip, Inc. plan to demolish a current Stop N' Go gas station and convenience store, 896 Wells St. in Lake Geneva, to construct a new Kwik Trip gas station and store.

As part of the project, a former Dairy Queen restaurant and Rita's Wells Street Salon, which also is located on the property, is being demolished.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Kwik Trip project is set to include a convenience store/gas station with eight fuel pumps and a car wash facility.

Kwik Trip purchased the Wells Street Stop N' Go location and about 34 other Stop N' Go stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois late last year.

Company officials have said, during the summer of 2020, the owners of Stop N' Go approached Kwik Trip about acquiring their properties.

This will be the second Kwik Trip store in Lake Geneva. Another Kwik Trip store and gas station is located at 710 Williams St.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.