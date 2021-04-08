Former Delavan Shopko likely becoming Harbor Freight Tools

DELAVAN — A Harbor Freight Tools shop will likely open in the former Delavan Shopko building, which has sat empty for about two years.

Delavan Administrator Denise Pieroni said she and others in the city are pleased to see a retail store in the former Shopko location.

She said since the Shopko closed in May 2019, several storage unit facilities were proposed as a means of repurposing the building but that the city plan commission did not want the building, which is located in a commercial corridor with visibility from State Highway 50, to be converted into storage space.

“We’re really excited to see a retail establishment go in there because the climate right now has not been that great for retail,” Pieroni said.

Nathan Berti, of building owner F and C Properties LLC., was approved for a conditional use permit allowing the former Shopko building to be rented to two tenants during a March 16 Common Council meeting, where before only one tenant was allowed.

While Harbor Freight Tools will still need city approval before their new location at 1450 Geneva St. is made final, Pieroni said she anticipates the city will approve the proposal.