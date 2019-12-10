Former Elkhorn mayor charged in fourth drunken driving arrest

ELKHORN — Former Elkhorn Mayor Brian Olson has been charged with drunken driving, and prosecutors say it is his fourth such incident.

A criminal complaint issued by the Walworth County district attorney says Olson previously was convicted of drunken driving in 1996, 1998 and 2003.

He was elected to the Elkhorn City Council in 2012, and after serving two years as an alderman, he served as mayor from 2014 to 2016.

Contacted at his home on Court Street, Olson, 43, declined to discuss his newest arrest, although he said he assumed it would become public sooner or later.

"It's unfortunate for the community, but I have no comment," he said, declining to elaborate.

If convicted on the felony charge of operating while under the influence-fourth offense, Olson could be sentenced to as much as six years in prison and fined up to $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, police in the town of Delavan stopped Olson's car on suspicion of speeding about 5 p.m. Dec. 1 on County Road F north of state Highway 50.