Former Genoa American Legion gets new life, new owners

Together, the three partners paid about $250,000 for the 5,000-square-foot facility and surrounding estimated three acres of land.

The sale was finalized June 15, and the new owners spent the next three months transforming the old legion hall. They upgraded the kitchen and food menu, remodeled the dining room and bar, and equipped the property for live musical performances, including erecting a large outdoor stage.

Aggarwal, who runs the kitchen, said he was skeptical at first about the idea of opening a new restaurant in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But when he saw the site on Fellows Road, he jumped at the chance to get involved.

“There are so many things you could do with this place,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

Indoor stage

The complex includes one large dining room with two smaller private rooms, one of which has an indoor stage. The place can seat about 150 people indoors for dinner, with a total capacity of 406. The outdoors can accommodate another 200 or more for outdoor dining, plus big crowds in the grass at the outdoor stage.

Since opening the doors in mid-September, the Broken Spoke has presented live country, blues, folk and other music. A John Mellencamp tribute artist drew about 1,000 people.