Former Lake Geneva alderman says city's 'virtual' meetings are illegal

A former Lake Geneva alderman has filed a complaint against the city because city government meetings have not resumed in public under relaxed safeguards against the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Alderman Robert Kordus filed a complaint June 9 with the Walworth County district attorney alleging that the city was violating the state’s open meetings law.
The complaint, which named Mayor Charlene Klein and all eight other aldermen, also took issue with the city for not reopening City Hall to full public access.
District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld responded June 15 that Wiedenfeld does not believe Lake Geneva city officials have violated the open meetings law designed to ensure the public full access to local government deliberations.
The district attorney noted that government meetings held online in a manner that allows the public to observe and participate is consistent with the state law requirement that meetings be held “in a place reasonably accessible to members of the public and open to all citizens at all times.”
Kordus said he was undecided about whether to pursue the matter further.
Kordus served as a District 3 alderman on the city council from 2014 to 2018, including a term as council president. He was unseated in 2018 and lost again this April in a political rematch with Tim Dunn, who replaced him on the council.
Council members have been meeting virtually using an online program since mid-March, to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The public can watch the meetings and participate with their personal computers or other digital devices.
In his complaint to the district attorney, Kordus wrote that city meetings should be conducted in-person and that City Hall should be fully accessible now that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned the state’s “Safer At Home” protections against coronavirus.
Kordus wrote that city government should follow private business and others that are reopening to the public.
“They’ve opened businesses. They’ve opened the beach,” he wrote. “But they’re still not allowing people to physically attend the meetings.”
Even though the public can watch and participate in city council and committee meetings, Kordus said some people do not have access to computers or the internet. And although people can submit written comments to the council, Kordus said people are unable to address their aldermen in person.
“You’re not able to see your elected officials face to face,” he said. “If you don’t have high-speed internet or a computer, the local government is shut off to you.”
Klein and other members of the city council declined to comment on the issue.
City meetings have been taking place online since the council in mid-March approved an emergency order aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by, in part, limiting large public gatherings at City Hall.
Many such public safeguards have been relaxed since the Supreme Court ruling May 13, including the reopening of city-owned Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva.
Council members on June 8 discussed whether to resume public government meetings, although it was unclear whether aldermen were aware of Kordus’ concern.
In the June 8 discussion, Klein said city public safety leaders were recommending that meetings continue to be conducted virtually, but that in-person meetings could resume in July.
Officials also have discussed moving meeting to the Riviera ballroom because that would allow more room for people to maintain safe social distances from one another.
City Administrator Dave Nord said the vestibule area of City Hall remains available to the public for paying fines and conducting some other city-related business.
“It’s not entirely closed down,” Nord said of City Hall. “That never happened. At this point, there’s no major changes to how we’re operating.”
Alderman Ken Howell, John Halverson and Mary Jo Fesenmaier were among those declining to comment on Kordus’ complaint to the district attorney.
The city’s initial emergency order was adopted by the city council March 19 and has been amended many times to adjust different elements of the city’s strategy during the coronavirus public health crisis.
The order currently is scheduled to continue until June 30.
One of the provisions states “all meetings will be conducted virtually” and “the public will not be allowed into city hall for meetings until the state of emergency order expires or is rescinded or altered by future proclamations by state, county or municipalities.”
The order also states that City Hall will be closed to the public for walk-in business, and that face-to-face meetings must be made by appointment.
In his response to Kordus, Wiedenfeld wrote that state law does not mandate that local government meetings be held in person.
“I am unable to find that a temporary order permitting virtual meetings where citizens are allowed to observe and provide public comment through the use of technology is a violation,” Wiedenfeld wrote.
Wiedenfeld wrote that although he was not taking action against the city, Kordus could attempt to take his own legal action.
The district attorney also said even though he feels the city is not violating the open meetings law, he has no objection with Kordus filing a complaint.
“When people have questions about things like this, I think it’s good that they reach out,” Wiedenfeld said.
Kordus submitted a public comment to the city council before the June 8 meeting indicating that he would file a complaint with the district attorney if aldermen did not rescind the emergency order.
City Clerk Lana Kropf read the comment during the June 8 meeting.
“The doors of our local government remain locked,” Kordus wrote. “And our elected officials hide behind cameras and don’t allow public access to our governing body.”
