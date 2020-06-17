Former Lake Geneva alderman says city's 'virtual' meetings are illegal

The city’s initial emergency order was adopted by the city council March 19 and has been amended many times to adjust different elements of the city’s strategy during the coronavirus public health crisis.

The order currently is scheduled to continue until June 30.

One of the provisions states “all meetings will be conducted virtually” and “the public will not be allowed into city hall for meetings until the state of emergency order expires or is rescinded or altered by future proclamations by state, county or municipalities.”

The order also states that City Hall will be closed to the public for walk-in business, and that face-to-face meetings must be made by appointment.

In his response to Kordus, Wiedenfeld wrote that state law does not mandate that local government meetings be held in person.

“I am unable to find that a temporary order permitting virtual meetings where citizens are allowed to observe and provide public comment through the use of technology is a violation,” Wiedenfeld wrote.

Wiedenfeld wrote that although he was not taking action against the city, Kordus could attempt to take his own legal action.