Former mayor re-appointed to police and fire commission

Former Lake Geneva Mayor Spyro Condos is back on the city’s police and fire commission under a new administration at City Hall.
Newly elected Mayor Charlene Klein nominated Condos to return to the police and fire commission, and the city council approved the appointment April 21. Condos replaces Dennis Jordan, a former city administrator who had been an outspoken supporter of Mayor Tom Hartz, defeated by Klein in the April 7 mayoral election.
Jordan’s five-year term on the police and fire commission had expired.
Condos attended his first police and fire commission meeting May 7 as a re-appointed member to the panel with hiring power over the police chief and fire chief.
He said he was looking forward to being involved with the commission again.
“It feels like I took a little vacation, and I came back,” he said. “It’s like an old shoe. Once an old shoe is put out, sometimes that old shoe comes back again.”
Klein said she recommended Condos for the appointment because of his previous work on the commission and his past experience in public safety.
Condos was a member of the Lake Geneva Fire Department for 12 years and a member of the Lake Geneva Police Department for nine years.
“I think he will do a fine job,” Klein said.
Condos served on the police and fire commission under then-Mayor Alan Kupsik. But after Hartz was elected in 2018, Hartz replaced Condos on the commission. Condos also had served on the commission from 1994 to 1998. Condos served as mayor during the late 1980s and early 1990s and again during the early 2000s.
In the April 7 election, Condos lost a bid for a seat on the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union School Board. He has long advocated assigning more police officers to patrol inside schools.
He said he hopes to work to make sure the police and fire departments are maintaining safety measures put in place during the coronavirus outbreak. He also wants to make sure the departments are using the most updated equipment and vehicles.
“There’s some things we could do to make our squad cars safer, because that’s mostly what our police officers have,” he said. “Those cars are their shield, so I want to make sure our equipment is safer for them.”
Other members of the commission include James Connors, president, Ted Horne, vice president, Brian Pollard, and Chuck Saul.
“We have a nice group of people to work with,” Condos said. “We’re fortunate to have very efficient departments and a good police chief and a good fire chief.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.