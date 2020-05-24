Former mayor re-appointed to police and fire commission

“I think he will do a fine job,” Klein said.

Condos served on the police and fire commission under then-Mayor Alan Kupsik. But after Hartz was elected in 2018, Hartz replaced Condos on the commission. Condos also had served on the commission from 1994 to 1998. Condos served as mayor during the late 1980s and early 1990s and again during the early 2000s.

In the April 7 election, Condos lost a bid for a seat on the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union School Board. He has long advocated assigning more police officers to patrol inside schools.

He said he hopes to work to make sure the police and fire departments are maintaining safety measures put in place during the coronavirus outbreak. He also wants to make sure the departments are using the most updated equipment and vehicles.

“There’s some things we could do to make our squad cars safer, because that’s mostly what our police officers have,” he said. “Those cars are their shield, so I want to make sure our equipment is safer for them.”

Other members of the commission include James Connors, president, Ted Horne, vice president, Brian Pollard, and Chuck Saul.