Former Northsiders Lake Geneva re-opens as Magpie's Den & Pen

The former Northsiders Lake Geneva restaurant has re-opened under a new name and ownership.

Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., opened for business Dec. 20. The restaurant features specialty sandwiches, burgers and entre items, as well as a selection of tap beers and drinks.

Tai Serna, managing partner, said the menu items reflect the restaurant’s outdoors theme.

“We’re going for a campy, fun, lodge outdoorsy kind of a feel,” Serna said. “Our menu is going to reflect that. It’s different unique takes on it, not sandwiches you would find in any old restaurant.”

Serna said the restaurant’s appetizers will be called “sharables” to help create a friendly atmosphere among customers.

“It’s gathering and having fun and eat with your friends type of thing,” Serna said.

Besides Friday night fish fries, the restaurant plans to offer Friday night shrimp boils.

Anthony Silvestri, managing partner, said they also plan to host charity events and other activities at the restaurant in the future.

“The outdoor space is getting completely remodeled, as well, so there will be some fun things in store for that,” Silvestri said. “But I’m not going to give away the secrets yet.”

A grand re-opening for the restaurant is planned for the spring. Serna said more items may be added to the menu as part of the grand re-opening.

“We’re doing a soft opening for winter to test out menu items and things like that before we get everything finalized,” Serna said. “We will put out a full drink menu and food menu in the spring along with the grand re-opening to reveal everything we’ve done outside, as well.”

Silvestri said they decided to change the name of the business to Magpie’s Den & Pen to reflect the restaurant’s indoor and outdoor dining options. The business also was once known as Carvetti’s Grill and Tap House.

“The play on it is the pen is the outside and the den is the inside and have that north woodsy look from the outside, too,” Silvestri said.

Serna said the restaurant will employ about 15 workers during the winter, but they plan to hire more staff for the summer.

“When we open the patio in the summer, it pretty much triples our capacity,” Serna said. “So we will probably have 40 to 50 staff members for the summer months, so we’re definitely going to gear up for that.”

Silvestri and Serna took over ownership of the restaurant— along with another business partner— from Daniel Caravette, Oct. 5. Silvestri said they decided to purchase the restaurant to have the experience of operating a business and to offer another dining option in the City of Lake Geneva.

“We were looking for a new opportunity and build something that was fun and great for the town,” Silvestri said.

Magpie’s Den & Pen is the first business that Serna and Silvestri have operated. They previously worked at Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill in Lake Geneva and have managed other types of businesses.

“We’ve been in management before but never owned something,” Serna said. “So this is new for us but excited. We saw an opportunity and wanted to try something on our own.”

Serna and Silvestri began renovating the building to prepare for the Magpie’s opening in mid-November— a process that took several hours each day.

“We pretty much gutted it, refinished every corner with a change or new finish of some sort,” Serna said. “We wanted to give it a totally new vibe.”

Silvestri said remodeling the building has been an enjoyable experience, even though it has been a lot of work.

“It’s been fun. It’s allowed us to be creative,” Silvestri said. “We’ve kind of given it a warm, cozy feel.”

Serna said they are now looking forward to operating their first business.

“It’s exciting and stressful and fun all at the same time,” Serna said. “It’s all of those emotions.”

Magpie’s Den & Pen will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily through New Year’s. After the new year, the restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the winter.

The restaurant will be open daily again during the summer.

“Come see what it’s all about,” Silvestri said.

