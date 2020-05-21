Former Racine mayor charged in alleged parking lot scuffle

Reynoso claims that Dickert got out of his car, approached his passenger-side window and leaned on his car. When he told Dickert to get off of his car, Reynoso said Dickert refused and walked around to the driver’s side of Reynoso’s car.

Reynoso said Dickert said something like, “Do you think you’re a tough guy?”

Reynoso said he started to get out of the car and Dickert grabbed him by the neck/throat area and pushed him into his vehicle. Reynoso said he punched Dickert three to five times, and that Dickert also punched him.

Dickert told police that he saw a vehicle behind him, driving at a high speed. He said he pulled into the parking lot, and Reynoso pulled up next to him and gave him the finger. He said the two got out of their cars, and Reynoso said “What’s your (expletive) deal, man?”

Dickert said he told Reynoso he did not have a problem but confronted Reynoso about his driving habits. There was an exchange of words and Reynoso threw the first punch. Dickert was observed having blood on his clothes and a cut on his cheek.