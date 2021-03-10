Former Red Geranium up for sale again; Italian restaurant ‘in flux’ after COVID challenges

LAKE GENEVA — The Italian restaurant that opened last year at the former Red Geranium along Highway 50 has been closed since December and now the building is up for sale.
Eric Webber, the owner of Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz, 393 North Edwards Boulevard, said, “It’s all kind of in flux.”
Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz opened for the business May 29, 2020, and was previously the site of the Red Geranium restaurant that closed Jan. 1, 2020 after 35 years in business.
Webber still hopes to re-open the restaurant this spring, despite the building being for sale.
"It's my plan, because I don't think the building will be sold," he said.
But he is also looking at other locations in Lake Geneva in case someone does purchase the property.
"I am looking at other options in Lake Geneva but nothing solid right now," said Webber, who also operates the Magiami Italiano restaurant in Fort Atkinson.
Webber would not confirm the owners of the property, but state business records indicated last year that a company called RGLG LLG purchased the property from the previous owner, Swatek Sales Corp., for about $1.5 million on March 5, 2020.
Webber said the restaurant received a positive response from the community, but the business was negatively affected because of the coronavirus.
Webber initially was going to call the restaurant Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, which would have featured a self-serve bar with Italian meats, cheeses and other selections that customers could gather themselves.
Webber, however, decided to switch instead to a dine-in, sit-down option due to coronavirus concerns.
“With COVID and everything, we completely had to change the concept,” he said when the business opened. “Basically the salad bar and self-serve concept isn’t going to happen now.”
A post on Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz's Facebook page and posted on the restaurant door states that the restaurant closed for the winter because of the coronavirus but there were plans to re-open in the spring.
“After much consideration, we've decided that on Dec. 10 we'll be closing for the winter months. The restaurant industry has faced endless challenges this year. Especially ones like us that just opened their doors.
Thanks everyone for your support this year and we hope to see you all again in the spring.”
The building that the restaurant is located in was a home that had been converted into an antique store when it caught Lyle Swatek’s eye in 1985, and he and his first wife, Audrey Swatek, opened the Red Geranium.
In 1999, the Walgreens drug store chain purchased the property for a drug store that still stands. But rather than demolish the Red Geranium, Lyle Swatek physically moved the 150-seat restaurant to the east and reopened at the current location.
Not long after, cancer claimed the life of Audrey Swatek. Two years later, Lyle and Dotty were married, and the new couple continued the Red Geranium together.
Customers were disappointed last year when restaurant owner Dotty Swatek decided to close the doors, after the death of her husband. They welcomed the new Italian restaurant. But the timing was rough.
“It was a bad time to open a restaurant with COVID. It was never busy enough,” Webber said, although he is still hopeful for the future.