Former Red Geranium up for sale again; Italian restaurant ‘in flux’ after COVID challenges

Webber initially was going to call the restaurant Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, which would have featured a self-serve bar with Italian meats, cheeses and other selections that customers could gather themselves.

Webber, however, decided to switch instead to a dine-in, sit-down option due to coronavirus concerns.

“With COVID and everything, we completely had to change the concept,” he said when the business opened. “Basically the salad bar and self-serve concept isn’t going to happen now.”

A post on Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz's Facebook page and posted on the restaurant door states that the restaurant closed for the winter because of the coronavirus but there were plans to re-open in the spring.

“After much consideration, we've decided that on Dec. 10 we'll be closing for the winter months. The restaurant industry has faced endless challenges this year. Especially ones like us that just opened their doors.

Thanks everyone for your support this year and we hope to see you all again in the spring.”

The building that the restaurant is located in was a home that had been converted into an antique store when it caught Lyle Swatek’s eye in 1985, and he and his first wife, Audrey Swatek, opened the Red Geranium.