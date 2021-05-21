Former Sprecher's re-opens as Lake City Social

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The restaurant also offers an online ordering and curbside pick-up option for customers who still are not comfortable with dining indoors.

“It’s a whole other world. It’s not like running a business 10 years ago,” Schroeder said. “You have to get creative and figure out how you work with clients now. Not everybody is comfortable coming out.”

Schroeder and business partner, Sue Getgen, purchased the former Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub in May 2020. He said they decided to rebrand the business because the restaurant’s contract with the Sprecher’s brewery was set to expire at the end of this May.

“There’s nothing against the brewery. They are a phenomenal company, they have phenomenal product,” Schroeder said. “It was more of a decision based on being able to come out underneath a regional and local brand and do our own thing and being able to support all of Wisconsin instead of just one specific place.”

Schroeder and Getgen temporarily closed the business in mid-April to remodel the restaurant into Lake City Social— repainting the building, reupholstering the booths, changing the color scheme, installing a new beer tap system and adding new artwork.