Former Williams Bay school development clears first step

WILLIAMS BAY — A plan to renovate the former Williams Bay elementary school building into condo units has received support from the village plan commission as it moves closer to consideration by the village board.
The village plan commission recommended the village board amend its comprehensive plan to allow for residential development in the former elementary school, which currently has institutional zoning.
MBC Center, LLC — a real estate development firm and a division of the Chicago-based investment firm Rolam Equities — is seeking village board approval to renovate the former Williams Bay Elementary building into multiple condo units.
The former school has sat empty since 2017, when a new elementary school was built adjacent to the village high school.
Under the proposed plan, the exterior façade of the more than 100-year-old school building would remain largely unchanged, while the interior of the building would be renovated to accommodate unique condo units.
Attorney Chad Pollard, who is representing MBC Center, LLC said during a Feb. 9 village plan commission meeting that the development aims at preserving the exterior looks of the 80,000-sqaure-foot building as much as possible.
“The goal here for this project is to preserve and repurpose 139 Congress St., which is the old elementary school building,” he said. “The façade will stay the same but the interior will have some significant changes.”
Several concept plans were submitted to the plan commission, displaying models of how the school building would be divided into three condo units, four units or five units.
The proposed plans show the former school’s main buildings segmented into various units, each with their own driveway and garage. Each garage could house between four and ten cars depending on the unit and concept plan.
The smallest unit size would be about 7,000 square feet with some being much larger.
In all plans the former school’s gymnasium would remain as is to serve as a recreation or event space for unit owners.
Mason Awtry, the CEO of Rolam Equities, said during the meeting that multiple concepts for the number of units are being considered because the final construction of the units will require cooperation with the unit buyer.
He said unlike cookie-cutter homes which can be built before buyers are ever considered, the unique style of the units will require joint cooperation between buyers and builders on the final layout of the units.
Awtry said he himself will be purchasing one of the units for personal use.
“I’m committed to the project and the community,” he said.
This is the second time Awtry, who owns the property along with Lake Geneva partner Bethany Souza, has tried to develop the former elementary school.
MBC Center, LLC presented plans to the village in March 2018 to convert the former school into a retreat and wellness center with overnight accommodations for about 30 guests.
Awtry halted plans on the center after being faced with neighborhood opposition regarding overnight accommodations the center would have offered, similar to a hotel, in a primarily residential area.
The first step of having the condo development approved will be for the village to amend its comprehensive plan to change the former school’s institutional zoning to a single-family residential zoning.
During the plan commission meeting, Pollard referenced the village’s comprehensive plan, which states that the former elementary school property may be reused for residential development.
“We think this was basically thought of ahead of time, the plan was already that this was going to most likely going be redeveloped or reused,” he said.
A majority of property surrounding the former school also has residential zoning , he added.
Pollard also referenced a 1912 plat map of the property the former elementary schools sits on, which showed the property divided into 84 residential lots.
He said the condo unit proposal will utilize the existing building for a development far less concentrated than early plans for the property.
“We are not asking for 84 lots here, we’re only asking for a three to five lot condominium,” he said.
In addition to preserving the historic façade of the building, Pollard said the development would also both maintain, and create additional green space on the property.
He said part of a structure in the middle of the former elementary school campus would be knocked down to serve as a courtyard with ample green space.
During the meeting village president Bill Duncan said the village had not received any negative feedback from the public about the proposed development and he was pleased to see such a low-density proposal for the property.
“I’m delighted to see something that maintains the character of that historic building,” he said.
Village zoning administrator Bonnie Schaefer said the village board will consider amending its comprehensive plan to allow for residential development now that the plan commission has made a recommendation, but that the village board may not vote on the request until March.
Then if the village board approves the amendment, for the development to move forward the plan commission will have to approve a condo plan submitted by MBC Center, LLC and hold additional public hearings on the development before the village board gives final approval.