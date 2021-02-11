Former Williams Bay school development clears first step

Several concept plans were submitted to the plan commission, displaying models of how the school building would be divided into three condo units, four units or five units.

The proposed plans show the former school’s main buildings segmented into various units, each with their own driveway and garage. Each garage could house between four and ten cars depending on the unit and concept plan.

The smallest unit size would be about 7,000 square feet with some being much larger.

In all plans the former school’s gymnasium would remain as is to serve as a recreation or event space for unit owners.

Mason Awtry, the CEO of Rolam Equities, said during the meeting that multiple concepts for the number of units are being considered because the final construction of the units will require cooperation with the unit buyer.

He said unlike cookie-cutter homes which can be built before buyers are ever considered, the unique style of the units will require joint cooperation between buyers and builders on the final layout of the units.

Awtry said he himself will be purchasing one of the units for personal use.

“I’m committed to the project and the community,” he said.