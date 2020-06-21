Founder of Irish pub in Walworth will not soon be forgotten

Born in Chicago as Lois Schick, Gilfoy met her future husband, Leo Gilfoy, when he walked into the 1950s-era soda fountain shop where she was working behind the counter.

The couple married in 1952, and they stayed in Chicago until relocating to the Lake Geneva region in 1976. Leo had a career as an attorney, and Lois stayed home with their six daughters and two sons.

After the children had grown, Gilfoy and her husband decided to indulge his longtime interest in owning a tavern, especially one highlighting his Irish heritage. So they bought the small place at 103 Kenosha St. and transformed it into Sweeney’s Pub in 1985.

Daughter Peggy Jensen recalls that her father borrowed the name from a local gentleman named Sweeney, simply because it sounded better than Gilfoy’s Pub.

Jensen said her parents enjoyed running the business, and her mother had a wonderful time bringing her own outgoing personality to the bar.

“She was really a strong woman, and a strong personality,” Jensen said. “Feisty, I like to say.”

The couple soon discovered that by opening their doors at 6 a.m., they could build a strong following among third-shift factory workers looking to throw back a few drinks on their way home.