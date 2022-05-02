Founder of the Walworth County Literacy Council passes away, memory lives on

Judy Stone, the founder of the Walworth County Literacy Council, is being fondly remembered after she passed away on Saturday, April 23 at the age of 74.

At the time of her retirement as a middle school teacher around 20 years ago, she founded the Walworth County Literacy Council after meeting with an adult who had trouble with literacy. From that point forward, upon helping the person to read and write, she began the council in an effort to help many others as well.

“Judy was quite literally the humblest person you'd ever meet. She just wanted to help others, one at a time,” Brigette Kutschma, the president of the Walworth County Literacy Council, said.

Stone also served as a WCLC coordinator, a board member, a treasurer, and community and jail tutor.

“Every part of WCLC, Judy has touched. She especially loved her math tutoring sessions at the jail,” Kutschma said. “The WCLC was awarded a prestigious State Public Defenders Eisenberg Award a few years ago for the innovative jail Literacy Program, which Judy was instrumental in developing, growing and tutoring with.”

Stone was honored as the Wisconsin Literacy Volunteer of the Year and most recently dedicated as one of the Lake Geneva Library's “100 Extraordinary Woman.”

“Everyone who knew Judy, loved her,” Kutschma said. “She was the epitome of a good, kind, non-judgmental person, who truly wanted to — and did — make the world a better place.”

Her funeral service was held on Saturday, April 30, at Trinity Church in Genoa City.

Stone was born in Chicago, Illinois and was residing in Twin Lakes.

