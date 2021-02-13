Four Lake Geneva buildings that came from the 1893 World Fair and the Hermansen family

The Idaho building

After the Columbian Exposition closed in 1893, four of its buildings were disassembled and moved on railroad cars to Lake Geneva. The “Idaho building” was reassembled on the shore of Geneva Lake where the Big Foot Beach State Park is today. It was demolished more than eight decades ago.

The Ceylon building

Prompted by his wife Anna, Frank Chandler, who owned the estate which later became known as Ceylon Court overlooking the lake just north of where the Big Foot Beach State Park is today, purchased the “Ceylon building,” had it moved to Lake Geneva on the train, and reassembled on his estate. The building was well-known to Lake Geneva residents because it had the first elevator in Lake Geneva and was constructed using no nails. It was later owned by John J. Mitchell and then by Fredrick Maytag of “washing machine” fame. It was torn down in 1958 after the Lake Geneva Fire Department set it on fire in a training exercise.

The Norwegian building

The third Columbian Exposition building to be brought to Lake Geneva was the Norwegian building, which resembled a medieval Norwegian church. It was reassembled on the north shore of Geneva Lake on the C.K.G. Billings estate, “Green Gables.”