Four more cases of coronavirus reported in Walworth County

Walworth County has confirmed four more local cases of coronarivus, raising the countywide total to 20, according to the state health department.

As of Friday, the county had reported 16 confirmed cases of the virus.

The state Department of Health Services today is reporting that Walworth County has 20 cases, along with 252 people who have tested "negative" for the virus.

The statewide total of cases is 2,267, of whom 68 have died.

Walworth County officials last week said the county was experiencing an expected growth in the number of cases, consistent with what is happening elsewhere in the state.

Officials also said coronavirus had been detected in every major community in Walworth County.

County health officials could not be reached for comment today.

