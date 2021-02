A four-vehicle crash was reported Monday morning at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Highway 120, the intersection where traffic signals were recently being studied and moving forward.

The Monday crash was dispatched around 7:15 a.m. Monday and involved two separate crashes, according to Bloomfield Capt. Jeremy Tamillo.

There was an initial two-vehicle crash and then a second two-vehicle crash, according to Tamillo. Fortunately no one was injured.