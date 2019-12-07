Foxconn deal could hurt Wisconsin economy, new study finds

However, the report argues that, if Wisconsin was well suited for technology manufacturing, incentives would not be necessary to spur development.

“The $3.6 billion in subsidies that Wisconsin promised Foxconn could instead have built 7 square miles of greenhouses to motivate orange growers to move from Florida,” the report said in one admittedly “fanciful” comparison. “This option would certainly create new jobs and an exportable product, but such a cluster would clearly not be a wise investment in terms of Wisconsin’s comparative advantage.”

The Wisconsin plant is proposed to produce Foxconn’s next generation of liquid crystal display technology that will be used to make display screens for cellphones, tablets and other devices. President Trump has lauded the deal as transformational for the state and national economy.

While originally promised as a Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, the project has downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.

The company said it intends to have its manufacturing facility up and running by the end of 2020.