Frank Broz elected to Woods Elementary School board, defeats incumbent

Frank Broz

Frank Broz has been elected to the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District Board.

Broz defeated incumbent Quan Le during the April 5 spring election. Broz received 107 votes, while Le obtained 80 votes. This is Broz's first elected position.

The Geneva Joint No. 4 School District includes Woods Elementary School in the Town of Geneva.

Broz is the co-owner of Clock Tower Pizza in Downtown Lake Geneva. 

Le is a retired elementary school teacher who worked in Chicago schools for about nine years.

