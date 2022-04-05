Frank Broz elected to Woods Elementary School board, defeats incumbent

Frank Broz has been elected to the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District Board.
Broz defeated incumbent Quan Le during the April 5 spring election. Broz received 107 votes, while Le obtained 80 votes. This is Broz's first elected position.
The Geneva Joint No. 4 School District includes Woods Elementary School in the Town of Geneva.
Broz is the co-owner of Clock Tower Pizza in Downtown Lake Geneva.
Le is a retired elementary school teacher who worked in Chicago schools for about nine years.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dennis Hines
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today