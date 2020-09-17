Frank P. Crivello of Phoenix Investors Discusses Crime Reduction in Racine & Kenosha Through Blight Elimination

Today, Phoenix Investors is by far the largest owner of industrial real estate in Wisconsin with over 9 million square feet across the state, including completed acquisitions in Racine, Mt. Pleasant, and Kenosha. Approximately seven years ago, Phoenix Investors acquired its first industrial property in Racine County at 7505 Durand Avenue, Mt. Pleasant. In 2016, Phoenix acquired industrial properties at 1220 Mound Avenue, Racine and 3122 14th Avenue, Kenosha.

The Mt. Pleasant building was originally built in 1970 by Bosch Rexroth Corporation. The Racine building was built between 1906 and 1951 by Western Publishing. The Kenosha building was built in 1953 by Dynamatic Corporation, a division of Eaton Corporation. Each of the buildings had elements of blight and required renovation upon Phoenix’s acquisition.