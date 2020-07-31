Frank P. Crivello of Phoenix Investors Discusses How Urban Blight Remediation Reduces Firearms Violence

A Detroit-based blight remediation study showed that demolishing 5 blighted buildings in an area resulted in an 11% reduction in firearm assaults. Demolishing 6-12 buildings seemed to correspond with an even larger reduction.

In partnership with the City of Milwaukee, Phoenix Investors demolished an abandoned facility that had become a haven for illicit activities. Careful analysis of data collected over four years by the Milwaukee Police Department revealed a 32% reduction in serious crimes in the area surrounding the building site.

In both Detroit and Pennsylvania, the impact on non-firearm violence in both studies was negligible, suggesting that remediating urban blight has a significant impact on violence specifically related to firearms.

Urban Blight Remediation at Phoenix Investors