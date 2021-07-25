Free church parking could be offered on a trial basis Aug. 1- Oct. 31; City Council must still approve

Free parking could be offered to churchgoers in downtown Lake Geneva for at least a limited time period.
Lake Geneva officials have discussed providing free parking to the four downtown churches in the city's paid parking area during the past several weeks.
Members of the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee approved to provide free parking to downtown churches for a 90-day trial period, July 20. The proposal still has to be approved by the full city council.
If approved, the trial period is set to run from Aug. 1 through at least Oct. 31.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said times for the free parking period would be based on when the churches conduct their services.
"We would make it church specific," Elder said. "I would think 30 minutes of either side of the church service time frame. If the church service is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., we would do it from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m."
Elder said each church would receive about 20 free parking placards that church officials could hand out to non-resident members to place on the dashboard of their vehicles.
"I think if we're looking to do something to provide free parking to the non-resident churchgoers, this is it," Elder said. "It's a viable solution."
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is concerned that too many people would abuse the free parking privilege.
"I don't know how you would put a penalty on a church if they abuse the privilege," Hedlund said. "I just know people, and it will be abused."
Alderman Ken Howell said he would like to implement the free parking program for churches on a trial basis, and if the program does not work then the city could discontinue it.
"There's only a finite number of parking spaces that would be involved here, and that particular question would be answered within the first 90 days," Howell said. "That's what we're doing here."
The city offered free parking to the downtown churches for several years as part of a verbal agreement, but not city officials are looking into making free parking for the churches official.
"It wasn't an ordinance," Howell said. "They were just not ticketing people, which is not the best way to uphold the law. What's done is done, but what we're doing now is we're trying to put it within the law to do the same thing."