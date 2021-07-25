Free church parking could be offered on a trial basis Aug. 1- Oct. 31; City Council must still approve

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is concerned that too many people would abuse the free parking privilege.

"I don't know how you would put a penalty on a church if they abuse the privilege," Hedlund said. "I just know people, and it will be abused."

Alderman Ken Howell said he would like to implement the free parking program for churches on a trial basis, and if the program does not work then the city could discontinue it.

"There's only a finite number of parking spaces that would be involved here, and that particular question would be answered within the first 90 days," Howell said. "That's what we're doing here."

The city offered free parking to the downtown churches for several years as part of a verbal agreement, but not city officials are looking into making free parking for the churches official.

"It wasn't an ordinance," Howell said. "They were just not ticketing people, which is not the best way to uphold the law. What's done is done, but what we're doing now is we're trying to put it within the law to do the same thing."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.