Free coronavirus testing available this week in Walworth County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

WHITEWATER — A drive-through coronavirus testing site is opening this week in Whitewater to provide free testing to people with or without symptoms of the virus.

The testing site will be open to drive-through appointments from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of Perkins Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The stadium is located at 910 W. Schwager Drive in Whitewater.

Testing is available without appointment to anyone aged 5 years or older who lives in Wisconsin. Residents must provide their name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address.

The new testing site is provided by the Walworth County and Jefferson County health departments, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard.

Walworth County public health officer Erica Bergstrom said people experiencing coronavirus symptoms have sometimes faced challenges getting tested, while others might be infected without showing any symptoms.

"The goal of this clinic," Bergstrom said of the new testing site, "is to provide easy access to testing for anyone in the community."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.