Free coronavirus testing available this week in Walworth County

WHITEWATER — A drive-through coronavirus testing site is opening this week in Whitewater to provide free testing to people with or without symptoms of the virus.
The testing site will be open to drive-through appointments from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of Perkins Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The stadium is located at 910 W. Schwager Drive in Whitewater.
Testing is available without appointment to anyone aged 5 years or older who lives in Wisconsin. Residents must provide their name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address.
The new testing site is provided by the Walworth County and Jefferson County health departments, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard.
Walworth County public health officer Erica Bergstrom said people experiencing coronavirus symptoms have sometimes faced challenges getting tested, while others might be infected without showing any symptoms.
"The goal of this clinic," Bergstrom said of the new testing site, "is to provide easy access to testing for anyone in the community."
East Troy firefighter Karl Sawyer has been charged with felony possession of improvised explosives — and resigned from the fire department — after an incident in which he allegedly tried to use his position to avoid charges in a drunken incident with a homemade bomb.