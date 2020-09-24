 Skip to main content
Free coronavirus testing planned at Walworth County Fairgrounds
National Gaurd, Big Foot testing

A member of the Wisconsin National Guard packages nasal swabs for testing at a laboratory during a July 14 coronavirus testing event at Big Foot High School in Walworth.

 Connor Carynski

ELKHORN — Free coronavirus tests will be available next week at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department has announced free public testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Those seeking tests should enter the fairgrounds at the Market Street entrance.

No appointment is necessary, although pre-registration is suggested at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Department also is partnering on the event, and the Wisconsin National Guard will have members there to administer the tests.

For any questions, call the health department at 262-741-3223.

