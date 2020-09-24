Free coronavirus testing planned at Walworth County Fairgrounds

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN — Free coronavirus tests will be available next week at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department has announced free public testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Those seeking tests should enter the fairgrounds at the Market Street entrance.

No appointment is necessary, although pre-registration is suggested at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Department also is partnering on the event, and the Wisconsin National Guard will have members there to administer the tests.

For any questions, call the health department at 262-741-3223.

