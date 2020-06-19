Free coronavirus tests available Monday and Tuesday in Elkhorn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN — Free coronavirus testing is available Monday and Tuesday for any Wisconsin resident at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The test site is scheduled to open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and will be open to anyone aged 5 or older, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms.

Those arriving to be tested should enter the county fairgrounds through Elkhorn High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.

Anyone seeking a test must provide their name, address, phone number, date of birth and email address.

No appointment is necessary.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.