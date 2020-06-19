You are the owner of this article.
Free coronavirus tests available Monday and Tuesday in Elkhorn
Free coronavirus tests available Monday and Tuesday in Elkhorn

Testers at their tents

Test site workers don protective gear May 27 to administer coronavirus tests at a free drive-through facility in Whitewater operated by the Walworth and Jefferson County health departments.

 Andrew Tucker

ELKHORN — Free coronavirus testing is available Monday and Tuesday for any Wisconsin resident at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The test site is scheduled to open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and will be open to anyone aged 5 or older, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms.

Those arriving to be tested should enter the county fairgrounds through Elkhorn High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.

Anyone seeking a test must provide their name, address, phone number, date of birth and email address.

No appointment is necessary.

