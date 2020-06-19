Free coronavirus tests available Monday and Tuesday in Elkhorn

×
Test site workers don protective gear May 27 to administer coronavirus tests at a free drive-through facility in Whitewater operated by the Walworth and Jefferson County health departments.
Andrew Tucker
ELKHORN — Free coronavirus testing is available Monday and Tuesday for any Wisconsin resident at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
The test site is scheduled to open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and will be open to anyone aged 5 or older, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms.
Those arriving to be tested should enter the county fairgrounds through Elkhorn High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.
Anyone seeking a test must provide their name, address, phone number, date of birth and email address.
No appointment is necessary.
ship23
A great turnout for the concert and Tall Ships opening ceremonie.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ship21
Kenoshans watch the US Brig. Niagara arrive in the Harbor
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ship22
Work is never done for the crew of the US Brig. Niagara. They work while the ship is docked in Kenosha.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ship19
PHOTO BY LYNN DAVIS
ship16
Jeff writes : “Best way to start the morning”
PHOTO BY JEFF HARPER
ship17
PHOTO BY VIRGINIA HARTLEY
ship18
PHOTO BY LYNN DAVIS
ship11
PHOTO BY RANDY AND DANA HUTSON
ship13
PHOTO BY RICHARD DOYLE
newship1.jpg
PHOTO BY NANCY MATHEWS
newship2.jpg
PHOTO BY CINDY FREDERICKSEN
newship3.jpg
PHOTO BY CINDY FREDERICKSEN
ts1.jpg
This photo was taken Thursday evening from south of the museums.
PHOTO BY Brian Freitag
ts2.jpg
PHOTO BY MARY LEYS
ts3.jpg
PHOTO BY LYNN DAVIS
ts4.jpg
PHOTO BY LYNN DAVIS
ts5.jpg
PHOTO BY GLEN LARSON
ts6.jpg
PHOTO BY GLEN LARSON
ts7.jpg
PHOTO BY GLEN LARSON
ts8.jpeg
The Pride of Baltimore II
PHOTO BY Peyton Kuryanowicz
ts9.jpeg
The Pride of Baltimore II
PHOTO BY Peyton Kuryanowicz
ts10.jpeg
The Picton Castle
PHOTO BY Peyton Kuryanowicz
ts11.jpeg
The Picton Castle
PHOTO BY Peyton Kuryanowicz
ts12.jpg
My granddaughter Peyton Kuryanowicz aboard the Bluenose II. What a beautiful day. Kenosha is such a charming town; love it here.
PHOTO BY JANET KURYANOWICZ
ts13.JPG
PHOTO BY CARRIE SHANE
ts14.jpg
PHOTO BY CARRIE SHANE
ts15.JPG
PHOTO BY CHARLOTTE SCHUETZ
ts16.jpg
PHOTO BY PHIL OAKES
ts17.jpg
PHOTO BY PHIL OAKES
ts18.jpg
PHOTO BY PHIL OAKES
ts19.jpg
Here is a nice view on Thursday, Aug 1, from Kennedy Park of U.S. Brig Niagara. What a beautiful sight!
PHOTO BY Wendy Frasheski
ship1.jpeg
PHOTO BY DINO J. ZAGAME
ship2.jpeg
PHOTO BY DINO J. ZAGAME
ship3.jpeg
PHOTO BY DINO J. ZAGAME
ship4.jpeg
PHOTO BY DINO J. ZAGAME
ship5.jpeg
PHOTO BY DINO J. ZAGAME
ship6.jpeg
PHOTO BY DINO J. ZAGAME
ship7.jpg
Taken from up high at my tower townhouse... The Red Witch giving rides on Friday afternoon.
PHOTO BY LEO F. GALLO
ship8.jfif
PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER BELL
ship9.jfif
PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER BELL
ship10.jpeg
PHOTO BY JONATHAN FECZKO
ship11.jpg
PHOTO BY JOHN HEINZMANN
ship12.jpg
PHOTO BY JOHN HEINZMANN
ship13.jfif
Image from the deck of the Red Witch Friday evening
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ship14.jfif
The Red Witch sunset cruise Friday evening
SUBMITtED PHOTO
ship15.jfif
The impressive Picton Castle
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ship16.jfif
Andrew Sadock, captain of the Red Witch, directs a sail-away
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ship17.PNG
PHOTO BY DOROTHY MALLO
ship18.jpg
PHOTO BY LISA MARTIN
ship19.jpg
PHOTO BY VERNA GRIFFIN
ship20.jpg
Beautiful day in Kenosha! My sister & brother in law, Shelly & Steve Nelson enjoyed the sail for their 25th wedding anniversary!
PHOTO BY LYNN LEMAY
ship21.JPG
PHOTO BY JOSE MIRANDA
ship22.jpg
PHOTO BY KUCZENSKI
ship23.jpg
PHOTO BY BONNIE PELLAND
ship24.jpg
PHOTO BY JOHN KNOTZ
ship25.jpg
PHOTO BY PATRICIA MANGI
ship26.jpg
Ben Raimonde was part of a group of Kenosha Community Sailing Center instructors and students who had the opportunity to participate in a four day Science Under Sail program aboard the Denis Sullivan this week. In addition to learning about various water related science topics, they lived aboard the 137 foot schooner, and were actively involved in the operations of the ship. After a brief training session in Milwaukee, the ship's home port, they sailed to Algoma, where they met up with several other tall ships for a race to Kenosha for the Tall Ship Festival. Crew member Abbiey Elsasser took this photo of Ben climbing the side stays to get to the cross trees which are 65 feet above the water. Ben described the climb as an exhilarating experience. From the cross trees he learned how the sails were rigged and how the top and gaff sails are hoisted.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ship27.jpeg
PHOTO BY RYAN HUGHETT
ship28.JPG
The calm before the crowds Friday evening
PHOTO BY KIMBERLY LEITNER
ship29.jpg
PHOTO BY LORI ISTVANEK
ship30.jpg
All Saints beverage sales group for the Tall Ships Festival
PHOTO BY TERESA WILMOT
ship31.jpg
PHOTO BY DAVID BRADY
Tall Ships 2019
Photo taken on Saturday evening before and during our sunset sail on Appledore IV.
PHOTO BY JANICE FERRI ESSER
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY KRISTLE
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY KELLY NORGE
Tall Ships 2019
The Red Witch, as photographed (with an iPhone) from the Appledore IV, on our Saturday evening sunset sail.
PHOTO BY JANICE FERRI ESSER
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY JOHN FOX
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY JOHN FOX
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY VIRGINIA HARTLEY
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY KIM FRNK
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY DANA HUTSON
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY KIMBERLY LEITNER
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY ALLISON MAHON
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY ALLISON MAHON
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY MIKE HAYES
ship3
SUBMITED BY CINDY FREDRICKSEN
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS REMPAS
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY JAN MARCHUK
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS GRECO
ship6
SUBMITED BY CINDY FREDRICKSEN
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY JOHN O'SULLIVAN
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY KELLY NORGE
Tall Ships 2019
Photo taken on Saturday evening before and during our sunset sail on Appledore IV.
PHOTO BY JANICE FERRI ESSER
Tall Ships 2019
Photo taken on Saturday evening before and during our sunset sail on Appledore IV.
PHOTO BY JANICE FERRI ESSER
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS GRECO
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS GRECO
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY KELLY NORGE
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY ROCHELLE THORNTON
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS GRECO
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS GRECO
Readers document Tall Ships 2019
"Captured this after the Niagara arrived. Really a beautiful ship."
SUBMITED PHOTO BY NANCY DELONG
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CYNTHIA HAUSER
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER HEALY
ship4
SUBMITED BY CINDY FREDRICKSEN
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS REMPAS
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS GRECO
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY LORILEE E. ADAMS
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS GRECO
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY KRYSTINA LARAWAY
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY ALLISON MAHON
Tall Ships 2019
PHOTO BY CHRIS GRECO
ship5
SUBMITED BY CINDY FREDRICKSEN
Tall ships arrive in Kenosha
"It was a beautiful sight seeing the ships arrive. We really do have a beautiful harbor."
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY NANCY DELONG
ship15
The Red Witch at dusk
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ship14
PHOTO BY RANDY HUTSON
ship12
PHOTO BY RANDY AND DANA HUTSON
