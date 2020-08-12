You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free coronavirus tests available this week in Delavan
breaking topical

Free coronavirus tests available this week in Delavan

{{featured_button_text}}
National Gaurd, Big Foot testing

A member of the Wisconsin National Guard packages nasal swabs for testing at a laboratory during a July 14 coronavirus testing event at Big Foot High School in Walworth.

 Connor Carynski

DELAVAN — Free coronavirus tests are available Thursday and Friday this week at Phoenix Middle School in Delavan.

Tests will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the school, located at 414 Beloit St.

No appointment is necessary, although officials say pre-registration will ensure efficient testing and faster results. Registration is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/.

The tests are being offered by the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department with assistance from the county sheriff's department and the Wisconsin National Guard.

Anyone can get tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

+30 Photo gallery: 'We are strong together.' Messages from downtown Lake Geneva

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

May 5 Arrest during County Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics