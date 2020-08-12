Free coronavirus tests available this week in Delavan

×
DELAVAN — Free coronavirus tests are available Thursday and Friday this week at Phoenix Middle School in Delavan.
Tests will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the school, located at 414 Beloit St.
No appointment is necessary, although officials say pre-registration will ensure efficient testing and faster results. Registration is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/.
The tests are being offered by the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department with assistance from the county sheriff's department and the Wisconsin National Guard.
Anyone can get tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
