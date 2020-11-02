Free coronavirus tests available weekly at Delavan church

TOWN OF DELAVAN — The Walworth County Public Health Department and Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to offer a recurring coronavirus test site.

The state recently shifted to a regional allocation of Wisconsin National Guard support for coronavirus testing. Now, counties can request community testing sites that operate on a repeated schedule.

In Walworth County, drive-through testing will be conducted each Tuesday through Dec. 8 at Lakeland Community Church, N3181 Highway 67, town of Delavan.

The site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can accommodate up to 300 participants a day.

Pre-registration is recommended and can be completed by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/. Pre-registration ensures an efficient testing process that produces faster result notification. For those unable to pre-register, onsite registration support will be available.

Erica Bergstrom, the county’s public health officer, said: “Similar sites are now operating in Racine and Kenosha counties. These recurring sites bring us closer to achieving our goal of ensuring easy access to local testing for Walworth County residents.”

Testing is open to any Wisconsin resident age 5 or older.