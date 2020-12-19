Free parking day pitched as one idea to attract shoppers to downtown Lake Geneva

Goodwin said, besides events and promotions, more downtown businesses should be open during the evening hours, because most people do not have time to shop during the day because they are at work.

“I think consistency in hours has a huge impact on tourism and local shopping traffic,” Goodwin said. “About 80 percent of retail sales are made after 6 p.m. and on weekends.”

Straube said she operated a business— Strawberry Fields clothing store— in downtown Lake Geneva for about 19 years, and she never received many customers during the evening hours.

“Evening hours do not work in this town,” Straube said. “I tried it numerous different ways. Nobody is shopping after 6 p.m.”

Kevin Hermann, owner of Treasure Hut Flowers in Delavan, said the city should consider offering free parking at least once a month, because many people do not visit Lake Geneva because of the cost to park.

“Most people are afraid to come to Lake Geneva, because it’s a headache with the parking and you got to deal with all kinds of stuff,” Hermann said. “If you advertised a special day out of the month for free parking, I think you would draw the outside people in.”