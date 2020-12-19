Free parking day pitched as one idea to attract shoppers to downtown Lake Geneva

Whether it is sidewalk sales and live entertainment on a particular evening or a free parking day, business representatives are considering options for attracting more people to downtown Lake Geneva.
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board, Dec. 2, discussed ideas for events and promotions to help downtown merchants obtain more foot traffic.
The board members unanimously approved to pursue establishing a weekly event, which would include live entertainment and businesses offering special sales during a specific evening in the downtown area.
Beth Tumas, Business Improvement District board member, said such an event would be enjoyable for both business owners and customers.
“You allow people to have fun and enjoy themselves, and the stores stay open, because it’s beneficial,” Tumas said.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said he would be interested in considering such an event as well as pursuing other ideas to help attract more people to the downtown area.
Deanna Goodwin, VISIT Lake Geneva marketing director, told the board members that if they decide to host such an event, it should be held on a regular basis.
“It’s one night, and you do it long term— not just a week or two or not just a month,” Goodwin said. “You make it part of the culture.”
Condos proposed allowing businesses to conduct sidewalk sales every weekend from April to October— similar to what is offered during Maxwell Street Days weekend in August.
“It’s a nice gimmick,” Condos said. “It’s a nice thing to bring people to Lake Geneva.”
Business Improvement District Board member Laura Thompson— who owns Lola’s and Comic Alley— said she does not feel sidewalk sales encourage people to purchase items from the downtown businesses.
“Maxwell Street Days really stink,” Thompson said. “Because they come there, they see something outside for $10 and they come in and they want it for $6. It’s not enough for them to get it for $10.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube— who also is a member of the business improvement district board, said most businesses do not make money from sidewalk sales, because most of their items are offered at a discount.
“As soon as you mark anything down 30 percent, you are no longer making a profit,” Straube said.
Condos said he would at least like to consider the idea of the weekend sidewalk sales to determine of they would attract more people to the downtown area.
“We should never be afraid to try something,” Condos said. “If it doesn’t work, then you don’t do it anymore.”
Goodwin said, besides events and promotions, more downtown businesses should be open during the evening hours, because most people do not have time to shop during the day because they are at work.
“I think consistency in hours has a huge impact on tourism and local shopping traffic,” Goodwin said. “About 80 percent of retail sales are made after 6 p.m. and on weekends.”
Straube said she operated a business— Strawberry Fields clothing store— in downtown Lake Geneva for about 19 years, and she never received many customers during the evening hours.
“Evening hours do not work in this town,” Straube said. “I tried it numerous different ways. Nobody is shopping after 6 p.m.”
Kevin Hermann, owner of Treasure Hut Flowers in Delavan, said the city should consider offering free parking at least once a month, because many people do not visit Lake Geneva because of the cost to park.
“Most people are afraid to come to Lake Geneva, because it’s a headache with the parking and you got to deal with all kinds of stuff,” Hermann said. “If you advertised a special day out of the month for free parking, I think you would draw the outside people in.”
Straube said many people do not come to downtown Lake Geneva because of the cost of parking.
“People come here, and they don’t want to plug the meters and spend the day shopping, because it adds up too quickly,” Straube said. “How high and how quickly the parking rates in this town have gone up has definitely impacted how many people shop in this town.”
Condos said he would like the Business Improvement District to develop more ideas to attract people to the downtown area, because less people have visited the businesses because of the coronavirus and the increase in online shopping.
“I think, come April, we’re all going to need all the help we can get,” Condos said.
