Free parking ends Saturday

Free parking in Lake Geneva ends March 1

Lake Geneva’s free parking season ends on March 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

City residents can obtain parking permits from City Hall. To get a free parking permit, bring a vehicle registration and a current utility bill to city hall.

The name on the utility bill must match the name on the vehicle registration.

Lake Geneva’s parking enforcement recently distributed flyers to local businesses to provide a reminder of the return of paid parking.

In late February, parking enforcement also placed flyers on cars parked in the downtown reminding motorists of the upcoming change to the parking rules.