Free parking ends Saturday

Parking rates in downtown Lake Geneva have been debated for months, but city officials might have found a compromise that would boost rates to $2 an hour.

Free parking in Lake Geneva ends March 1

Lake Geneva’s free parking season ends on March 1.

City residents can obtain parking permits from City Hall. To get a free parking permit, bring a vehicle registration and a current utility bill to city hall.

The name on the utility bill must match the name on the vehicle registration.

Lake Geneva’s parking enforcement recently distributed flyers to local businesses to provide a reminder of the return of paid parking.

In late February, parking enforcement also placed flyers on cars parked in the downtown reminding motorists of the upcoming change to the parking rules.

