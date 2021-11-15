Free parking season begins today, Nov. 15, in the City of Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva residents and visitors will be able to park for free in the downtown area during the next two months beginning Monday, Nov. 15.

The city’s free parking season will be offered from Nov. 15 through Jan. 31, during which is often considered the city’s off-tourism season. Paid parking will resume Feb. 1 and will last through Nov. 14, 2022.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said information about the free parking season will be posted on the city’s website and social media sites, parking kiosks and Parkmobile app.

Information about the free parking season also will be distributed to downtown businesses.

“We will hand out fliers that people can hang in their windows if they like just notifying customers that they don’t pay for parking again until Feb. 1,” Elder said.

Elder said the city collected about $2 million in paid parking revenue this year. He said about $1.5 million was collected through the parking kiosks, and about another $500,000 was generated through the Parkmobile app.

He said the number of people who pay for their parking through an app has increased during the past few years.

“That percentage continues to rise. It’s about 25%,” Elder said. “Hopefully, it will keep going up as people get more and more comfortable with it. They try it out for the first time and figure out it’s pretty nice.”

Elder said parking revenue increased this year compared to previous years, but it is difficult to determine by how much because the paid parking season began in February whereas in previous years it began in March.

City officials approved to begin the paid parking season in February to obtain additional parking revenue from Winterfest, which is held in early February. The city obtained about $114,350 in parking revenue that month.

Paid parking also was suspended from mid-March through late April in 2020 when downtown businesses were closed because of the coronavirus.

Parking revenue is used to help pay for the city’s parking operations with any additional money going into the city’s general fund.

Elder said there are several options for people to obtain a parking permit.

Parking permits are available for residents, which give them three hours of free parking a day. The permits are free and are good for two years.

Elder said expiring resident parking permits should be renewed by Jan. 31, 2022.

“We encourage people to renew their resident stickers sooner than later,” Elder said. “We have them in-house.

Parking permits also are available for people who operate a business in Lake Geneva. The permits cost $50 and last for two years.

“That has the same rights and privileges as a resident sticker,” Elder said. “So it gets you three hours of free parking per day when you put that on your vehicle.”

The city offers parking permits for Walworth County residents, which cost $160 and are good for two years. The permits allow for three hours of free parking each day.

Parking lot permits, which allow people to park in city lots near Cook Street, Center Street and Geneva Street without paying a meter, are also available. The parking lot permits cost $400 a year.

Elder said more people have purchased parking permits during the past few years.

“Pass revenue is up year to year,” Elder said. “Some of that is timing for when the two-year passes expire, but we’ve definitely seen more people applying for the resident passes, especially.”

For more information about the city’s parking program, visit www.cityoflakegeneva.com.

