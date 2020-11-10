Free rapid COVID-19 tests at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is a COVID-19 testing site for the greater community. Anyone 5 years and older can get a test at the site, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The site is at the Kris Russell Volleyball Area in the Williams Center, 907 W. Schwager Drive, Whitewater.

Free parking is available in Lots 7 and 9 on Warhawk Drive.

“We have a longstanding mission to serve the region, and during this public health crisis, UW-Whitewater stands ready to offer its expertise, its resources, its venues and the talents of its caring employees to assist in the fight against COVID-19,” said Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “With the virus surging across Wisconsin, testing is a critical component to stopping the spread.”

This is a rapid antigen test, or a nasal swab. People will receive their results within 15 minutes. Space is set aside for people to safely distance while they wait.

Pre-registration is required at doineedacovid19test.com.

