Friday night recap: Williams Bay quarterback connects on 54-yard pass, ends with four touchdowns

North Crawford got out to an early lead in the first quarter, and despite a valiant effort by the Williams Bay Bulldogs to stay in the game, they were unable to dig themselves out of the hole, losing 52-28 in their first home game of the season on Friday, Sept. 2.

Williams Bay now falls to 0-2 early on in the season.

“I think it came down to five plays and those five plays turned the game around right there in the first half,” Williams Bay Head Football Coach Dave Rowland said. “It’s a different score if we can complete those plays”

Both the North Central and Williams Bay offenses were unable to get anything going in their first drives of the game, but that didn't last long for either team. The Trojans’ were able to capitalize on their second offensive possession as sophomore quarterback Andrew Munson used his legs for a 67-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was good and the Trojans found themselves up 8-0.

Later in the quarter, Munson got by the Bulldogs defense for a 52-yard touchdown run as well as converting on the two-point conversion to make it 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

After being shutout in the first quarter, the Williams Bay offense began to show some life in the second. Senior Dominic Robbins, who is in his first year as a quarterback, showed off plenty of arm talent throughout the game. He connected with senior wide receiver Tyler McKean for over a 50-yard reception followed by a 14-yard reception to senior Kelton Randall to the Trojan 26-yard line. Robbins then took it himself for a 14-yard run that was followed by one 12-yard touchdown pass to Randall for the score.

Arguably, the best play all game for both teams came on the very next drive for Williams Bay as Robbins faced the rush, rolled to his left and threw an off-balance 54-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Karson Cox to suddenly bring the Bulldogs within two of the lead at 16-14 with 3:53 left in the half.

After a three-and-out by the Trojan offense, the Williams Bay offense began to drive again and got all the way down to the North Crawford 25-yard line with a chance to take the lead right before the half, but they fumbled and lost possession.

With just 55 seconds left in the quarter, Munson kept it himself for four straight plays to mow down the field and ultimately score his third score of the game on a six-yard rushing touchdown to give the Trojans a 10-point lead of 24-14 at the half.

Early in the third quarter, from their own 35-yard line, North Crawford senior Satchel McClurg ran in for a 65-yard touchdown run. But the Bulldogs weren’t done as Robbins once again found Cox for a 67-yard touchdown reception, his second of the game, with just 42.1 second remaining in the third down 32-20.

Munson found the end zone for the fourth time with six minutes to go in the fourth on a 16-yard rushing touchdown.

The Bulldogs responded on their next drive with Robbins finding Randall once again for a six-yard touchdown reception.

Munson had his fifth and final rushing touchdown on the Trojan next possession on a 32-yard run with 2:51 left in the game. With one final drive and the game out of reach, North Crawford sophomore cornerback Carter Emler intercepted the ball and ran it back for a pick-six for a 24-point victory.

Munson had 21 carries for 292 yards and five touchdowns.

While one quarterback excelled with his legs, Robbins excelled with his arm, going 25-of-44 for 350 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Randall had eight receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns and Cox had six receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown. Despite the loss, Rowland took away some positives from the game and things they can work on heading into the matchup with Belmont on Friday, Sept. 9, at Williams Bay.

“We saw a lot of good on defense, but we missed on a lot of big plays,” he said. “I think we stopped them for the most part, at least four of them we missed a tackle and they scored a touchdown. But Dominic (Robbins) was really good. He’s still learning, but he has an arm and he showed that off a little bit.”

Southern-East Conference scores

Wisconsin Heights 47, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (0-2) 0.

Oakfield (2-0) 44, Wonewoc/Weston 16.

St. Mary Catholic (2-0) 48, Kickapoo/La Farge 0.

De Soto 38, Abundant Lie/St. Ambrose 12.

In other games:

The Lake Geneva Badgers opened Southern Lakes Conference play on Friday, Sept. 3 with a 10-0 shutout over Waterford (0-3, 0-1) on the road. Big Foot had a tough test in front of them against undefeated Columbus (3-0, 1-0), losing 75-6.