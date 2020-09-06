Friends and family hope to continue work started by conservationists

Friends and family members of a local conservationists plan to continue the work that he was passionate about for many years.

Charles Moelter Sr., 93, formerly of the Town of Lyons, who died July 12, was known as a conservationists who wanted people to use his property to learn about nature and enjoy it.

Moelter placed 240 acres of his property at 6495 State Highway 50 in the Town of Lyons into a conservation easement in November 2003, so it could be preserved as a nature area.

He later established the nonprofit Moelter Foundation Ltd. in 2006, to help fund the conservation efforts of the property and to allow it to be used by area scout troops, schools and church groups for educational and recreational activities.

The property includes wooded areas, ponds, streams and prairie areas, which features various types of plants and wildlife.

Joanne Gasperik, Moelter’s wife, said her husband wanted to make the property available for people to enjoy and learn about nature.

“The Moelter Foundation is for education, whether it’s nature education or whatever,” Gasperik said. “It’s mostly been for identifying trees and ‘what type of caterpillar is it.’”