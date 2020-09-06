Friends and family hope to continue work started by conservationists

Friends and family members of a local conservationists plan to continue the work that he was passionate about for many years.
Charles Moelter Sr., 93, formerly of the Town of Lyons, who died July 12, was known as a conservationists who wanted people to use his property to learn about nature and enjoy it.
Moelter placed 240 acres of his property at 6495 State Highway 50 in the Town of Lyons into a conservation easement in November 2003, so it could be preserved as a nature area.
He later established the nonprofit Moelter Foundation Ltd. in 2006, to help fund the conservation efforts of the property and to allow it to be used by area scout troops, schools and church groups for educational and recreational activities.
The property includes wooded areas, ponds, streams and prairie areas, which features various types of plants and wildlife.
Joanne Gasperik, Moelter’s wife, said her husband wanted to make the property available for people to enjoy and learn about nature.
“The Moelter Foundation is for education, whether it’s nature education or whatever,” Gasperik said. “It’s mostly been for identifying trees and ‘what type of caterpillar is it.’”
Frank Guske Jr., former leader of Boy Scout Troop 239, said his scout troop used the property for many years for camps, education programs and recreational activities.
Guske said his troop members always enjoyed visiting the Moelter property.
“They loved it,” Guske said. “It was like their home.”
Guske said Moelter enjoyed watching scout troops and youth groups fishing and flying kites on his property.
“I can remember sitting with him by the pond and watching school groups use the place,” Guske said. “There was always a big smile on his face.”
During the past few years, a pond shelter and a windmill have been built on the property.
Members of the Moelter Foundation are in the process of building a youth center on the property, which will be used for conservation educational programs.
Guske said he hopes to have the youth center completed within the next year.
“It’s a big project, and we’re a small group,” Guske said. “It will probably be another year out before it is completed, but it’s a work in progress.”
Gasperik said the foundation is accepting donations to help build the youth center. For more information, visit www.moelterfoundationltd.homestead.com.
“Everything has been done with donations,” Gasperik said. “We have not borrowed any money for that.”
The Moelter property also has been used for flag retirement ceremonies, which have been attended by about 300 people including area scout troop members and local veterans.
“Those were some of the best times,” Guske said of the flag retirement ceremonies. “I know he really enjoyed those.”
Gasperik said scout troops currently are not using the property because of the coronavirus, but she plans to continue to make the property available for different groups and organizations.
“The doors are open,” Gasperick said. “We’re welcoming.”
Guske said he plans to continue the Moelter Foundation and to make the property available for outdoor educational and recreational programs.
“Nothing has changed,” Guske said.
Besides preserving 240 acres of his property as a conservation easement, Moelter also donated about two acres of land to the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, which have been used for additional burial plots.
“It wasn’t just for the church. It was for everybody,” Patrick Vogel, caretaker for the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, said of Moelter’s land donation. “He wanted everybody to have a place of rest.”
Vogel said Moelter had planned to donate two additional acres of land to the cemetery before he died, but the land ownership transfer is still being reviewed by the Geneva Lake Conservancy.
“Is it something we need right now? No,” Vogel said of the additional 2 acres of land. “But it is something we could use for the future.”
