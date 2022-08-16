Friends gala to be held at the Riviera in Downtown Lake Geneva

An evening of friends, food and entertainment can be enjoyed while helping out a local organization.

The first-ever “Friends of the Lake Gala” is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Aug. 26 at the Riviera ballroom, 821 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.

The event is set to include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing and music from DJ Felix.

Fred Gahl, chairperson for the gala, said the purpose of the event is to bring residents together for an evening of entertainment and to honor the history of Geneva Lake.

“It kind of brings back a sense of community. I’m almost looking at it like a class reunion when people get together and share stories from around the lake with the community,” Gahl said. “It’s just not Lake Geneva, it’s Fontana, it’s Williams Bay, it’s the Town of Linn. It’s an opportunity for all the different groups and families to get together and share the whole lake experience.”

“Captain” Carl Bergensen, owner of Ship Shape, Inc. in Walworth and who has been involved with several charitable organizations in Walworth County, will be honored during the event.

“Some people will speak on his behalf and share his story. It’s kind of a soft roast,” Gahl said. “He’s one of these people who knows everyone around the lake and everyone around the lake knows him. He’s sort of larger than life, so we figured he would be a good first-year honoree.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Children’s Oncology Services, which offers services for children with cancer.

“Each summer, for a number of years, they’ve had a camp for kids with cancer, and they have about 350 children who attend the camp each summer,” Gahl said. “We wanted to raise some money for that. It’s about Lake Geneva for Lake Geneva.”

Gahl said Bergensen has been involved with Children’s Oncology Services for about 30 years.

“He has helped them out quite a bit,” Gahl said. “So he was glad to see they were the chosen charity.”

Gahl has been planning the “Friends of the Lake Gala” for about a year. He obtained the idea for the event from the “A String of Pearls Gala” that was held last year to honor the completion of the Riviera renovation project and to raise money for the Lake Geneva Fire & Police First Responders Fund.

“I got the idea of let’s use the police and fire gala as a stepping store and formalize this entity called ‘Friends of the Lake,’” Gahl said. “So I reserved the Riviera ballroom a year out.”

Gahl hopes to make “Friends of the Lake Gala” an annual event and to honor a different community member and raise money for a different nonprofit organization each year.

“The premise is, once a year, to have an event to get together with what we’re calling ‘Friends of the Lake,’ and celebrate the commonality that we enjoy living here and the things we enjoy doing together,” Gahl said. “Each year, we want to honor someone who has been influential to the area over the years and use it to raise money for a local charity.”

Gahl said he would like to expand the gala next year to include an activity that features wooden, vintage boats.

“We would like to come up with some idea to include the historic boats in next year’s event and feature the people who are involved with them,” Gahl said. “We can maybe have a boat show or a boat presence at the Riviera during the day and at night have a party and celebrate the heritage and traditions of Lake Geneva.”

The cost to attend “Friends of the Lake Gala” is $175 per person or $1,750 for a table of 10 people. Tickets are tax deductible and can be purchased by visiting www.Onestepcrew.com.

Gahl said he expects about 200 people to attend the gala.

“It should be a fun evening,” Gahl said. “We want to have an evening that honors the history and the tradition and promotes the continued interaction among people.”