Friends of Riviera group for historic building could be established after ad hoc committee expires

An ad hoc committee that proposed renovation work to a historic building is set to expire in the near future.

Members of the Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee unanimously approved April 27 to expire at the end of June.

The committee, which was formed last July, recommended renovation projects to be completed at the Riviera to the Lake Geneva City Council. The Riviera renovation projects are set to be completed in mid-May.

The committee included 13 members which consisted of city officials, local historians, business owners and residents.

Mayor Charlene Klein, who chaired the committee and recommended that the group be formed, said the committee has accomplished its goal of assisting with the Riviera renovation project and feels it no longer needs to meet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were formed to do the Riviera project, and we’ve accomplished that,” Klein said. “I don’t really see the necessity of continuing the ad hoc committee.”

Members of the ad hoc committee are still set to serve as tour guides during open house tours that will be offered at the Riviera, July 15, as part of the proposed “Lake Geneva Day.”