From concerts to Christmas gifts, senior volunteer helps numerous organizations

Laura Berg has a personality that can warm up a room on a cold winter morning.
Among those reading and searching the shelves at the Lake Geneva Public Library, Berg sat smiling near the periodicals.
Frequently punctuating her words with laughter, it’s easy to see why she is often working with people in her numerous volunteer roles throughout Walworth County.
Numerous may be an understatement.
Berg handles guest services for the George Williams College concert series Music By The Lake.
She welcomes those who seek help at the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.
She is also an usher, liturgist and chairwoman of the rummage sale at the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, and an usher for the Belfry Music Theatre.
She volunteers for the literacy program READS at Central-Denison Elementary School in Lake Geneva.
“I always said if I had wealth untold, I would just give money to these places,” Berg said. “I don’t have that. But I have time.”
In addition to the aforementioned roles, Berg also helps the Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) and the county’s Health and Human Services Department’s Day of Giving program.
She has made an impression on Colleen Lesniak, of Walworth County Volunteer Services.
Lesniak called Berg “vivacious,” an asset, one who is determined to the best she can for the organizations for which she volunteers.
“She is admired for her fun personality, wit and charm,” said Lesniak.
Berg is also a staunch advocate for scam prevention among seniors, an issue about which she is perhaps most passionate.
She volunteers with the Senior Medicare Patrol and TRIAD, a national program that promotes crime prevention among older adults.
Once the topic shifts into senior scams, Berg shows fierce determination.
“I get so upset when I see and hear of senior citizens being taken advantage of,” Berg said. “It almost happened to me, just recently.”
She found a program online that claimed it was free but it required participants to enter a credit card number.
Not long after Berg entered hers, a suspicious charge was found by her credit card company, and the card was cancelled.
Others are not so lucky.
Berg discussed a new scam involving genetic testing, where scammers claim they will charge one’s Medicare card to give seniors information.
Another involves a company that claims to sell back and neck braces, but seniors who pay get nothing in return, or shoddy merchandise.
“Those are things that I want to let people know that are going around — and don’t fall for it, like I did with the credit card number,” said Berg.
On her own
Outgoing yet laid back, it is hard to believe Berg once played the role of a typical housewife when she lived in Nebraska.
In the early 1980s, her husband was killed in an airplane crash.
“Then it was like, OK, I’m on my own,” she said.
At the age of 40, Berg enrolled in UW-La Crosse, where she obtained a master’s degree in finance.
Berg moved to Lake Geneva in 1997 and purchased Bouquets Gift Shop on Main Street, which she owned until 2006.
She was also a member of the Lake Geneva Rotary Club and the former Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce — now VISIT Lake Geneva. Berg continues to be a member of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau.
Almost 19 years ago, she decided to volunteer at Music By The Lake.
She admits she wanted to see a number of artists who were performing during the series.
One show that stands out for her is Michael Bolton.
While customarily, guests do not get out of their seats or crowd the stage, Bolton’s manager encouraged them to go up front.
“I was one of the first ones up there,” said Berg, proudly reflecting that she shook Bolton’s hand during the performance.
For nearly 10 years, she has helped out at what is now known as the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank.
Currently, she greets people as they come in, helps to register them, gives them information.
Berg enjoys making contact with the visitors, letting them know that it’s OK to be there.
“When you’ve got a family that comes in with kids, you’re not going to let them go without food and diapers and whatever,” Berg said.
Recently, she volunteered for Day of Giving, in which families pick Christmas gifts for their children.
“It just blew my mind when I walked in and seen it — tables full of toys and games,” Berg said.
She would go over a list of children and their ages with parents, bringing a big garbage bag in which to store all the gifts parents would select.
“They got their toys, games, whatever for their kids for Christmas, and then we also had something clothing items that they could pick out,” said Berg, adding that families also received gift certificates.
Medicare, more scams & free time
She heard about Day of Giving through the ADRC, for which she is one of the Medicare Minute presenters.
Each month, Berg trains on a Medicare topic to teach others.
It is through this and her involvement in the Senior Medicare Patrol and TRIAD that she learns about new scams.
Many of them are just to obtain a senior’s Medicare or Social Security numbers, she said.
“Fortunately, Social Security and your Medicare number are two different things now,” said Berg.
As she tries to stay savvy of current scams, she offered some advice on an old one — the phone call where someone pretends to be a grandchild and asks for money.
Berg suggests asking which grandchild it is. “Or throw out a phony name,” she said. “Is this George? Oh, good, I don’t have a grandchild named George.”
Berg insists that she benefits as much from her volunteering efforts as the people she helps.
When asked if she does so much because she craves human interaction, she replied, “On some days. Then there’s other days when it’s like I don’t have anything on my calendar today! I could just sit at home and read a book if I want.”