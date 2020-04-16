You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
From spirits to sanitizer: Rush Creek helps battle virus

From spirits to sanitizer: Rush Creek helps battle virus

{{featured_button_text}}

Rush Creek Distilling is doing its part to slow the spread of novel coronavirus by switching from making vodka, whiskey and gin to distilling hand sanitizer.

And the Harvard, Illinois, distillery is making it a priority to get the sanitizer to first responders throughout Walworth County and Northern Illinois. 

"The idea is to keep it safe for the guys who are keeping us safe," said Mark Stricker, a co-owner of Rush Creek Distilling. 

One of Stricker's longtime friends is former Walworth Police Chief Chris Severt, who is currently working as a consultant with the Williams Bay Police Department. 

Severt said the police in Williams Bay were struggling to obtain hand sanitizer, and he reached out to Stricker to see if Rush Creek Distilling could help. 

"I asked him if we could get 20 or 25 bottles, and he said, 'Well, let me give you 100,'" Severt said. 

Severt has given bottles to emergency service workers throughout the Walworth, Fontana, Williams Bay and Delavan area.

Hand sanitizer was also donated to the Williams Bay Village Hall, which needed it for the April election. One of the employees at Village Hall inquired about a donation for first responders in Rochester, Illinois.

"I contacted Mark and he donated 100 bottles to Rochester for their police, fire and EMS," Severt said.  

Stricker is not just donating the hand sanitizer to first responders, but also to anyone who needs it during the COVID-19 crisis. 

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the distillery is handing out free bottles of hand sanitizer to people who need it. The distillery is seeking donations to cover the cost of the item, and to help provide the sanitizer to emergency responders. 

"The public has been very generous with their donations for the bottles, and many are even paying it forward," Stricker said.  

The process of manufacturing hand sanitizer isn't all that different from distilling spirits, Stricker said. 

"We saw other distilleries starting to do this, and it is in our wheelhouse," he said.

The sanitizer produced at Rush Creek is 80 percent alcohol, which is higher than the 60-percent alcohol concentration typically found in sanitizers. 

"It is very effective," Stricker said. 

The sanitizer is made of ethanol alcohol, which is used in the creation of spirits, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, rubbing alcohol and water. 

Stricker said the distillery first made hand sanitizer several weeks ago, and the business was quickly able to produce more than 300 gallons. 

Severt said police officers are using hand sanitizer frequently when patrolling and interacting with the public.

"That is the idea to make sure the small bottles are in the squad with them so that every time they interact they have that stuff accessible," Severt said. "Mark said his goal is to get this into every squad car in Walworth County."

The distillery is located at 1501 West Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

For more information visit the distillery online at rushcreekdistilling.com.

Rush Creek first opened in 2017 and the businesses was started by four friends — Mark Stricker; his brother, Todd Stricker; Jay Noland; and Jeff McCarthy.

The spirits produced by Rush Creek are distributed throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. 

+74 Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robert Ireland is the general manager and editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News. He has worked at the paper since December 2006.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy
Local News

Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy

MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce – sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19
Local News

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19

“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” his mother said. She said that her son's obituary included information about how Biddle died from coronavirus because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics