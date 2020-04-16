From spirits to sanitizer: Rush Creek helps battle virus

Stricker is not just donating the hand sanitizer to first responders, but also to anyone who needs it during the COVID-19 crisis.

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the distillery is handing out free bottles of hand sanitizer to people who need it. The distillery is seeking donations to cover the cost of the item, and to help provide the sanitizer to emergency responders.

"The public has been very generous with their donations for the bottles, and many are even paying it forward," Stricker said.

The process of manufacturing hand sanitizer isn't all that different from distilling spirits, Stricker said.

"We saw other distilleries starting to do this, and it is in our wheelhouse," he said.

The sanitizer produced at Rush Creek is 80 percent alcohol, which is higher than the 60-percent alcohol concentration typically found in sanitizers.

"It is very effective," Stricker said.

The sanitizer is made of ethanol alcohol, which is used in the creation of spirits, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, rubbing alcohol and water.