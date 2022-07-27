From the left: We need common sense gun legislation

I just completed a road trip to move family members from the Pacific Northwest to the Twin Cities. Some beautiful scenery, some mind-numbing monotony. I was always happy to get out of my car, stretch my legs and have yet one more cup of coffee and chat it up with the locals. Not a lot of Wisconsin license plates in central Montana.

I had a great conversation somewhere along the way, either eastern Montana or western North Dakota.

A rancher ambled over to me and asked straight up, “How do you feel about guns?” as he chewed on his toothpick. I asked him if he was referring to guns or gun violence. He answered, “the 2nd Amendment”. I replied, “I support your right to own and use a firearm to protect your family and hunt, just as I know you support the rights of my grandchildren to go to school and not get murdered”. The toothpick froze; we sat down for a cup of coffee.

We shared what we knew. Bullets were first widely used during the Civil War after a British Army officer came up with a usable protype in 1823. At the time that the 2nd Amendment was ratified in 1791, it took two or three minutes to load a flintlock rifle. There were no high-capacity magazines; the Founding Fathers could not have even wildly imagined a world where an AK-47 (also invented during wartime by the Russians) could dispense 600 rounds per minute.

He was adamant about background checks, as are over 80% of Wisconsinites. We did some quick research on our phones and found that 1 in 3 mass shooters were prohibited from legally possessing firearms and perpetrators in over 56% of mass shootings exhibited danger warning signs prior to a decades-long Congressional ban.

It is interesting to note that there are five different gun violence problems in America; mass shootings account for a small percentage of the 40,000 Americans who died each year from gun violence. Suicide, urban gun violence, family shootings and police shootings all have different risk factors and different motives.

This is not an “either/or” issue. The rights of law-abiding gun owners can be protected while reducing the carnage of gun violence. Hundreds of millions of dollars were invested by the federal government in the 1970s and 80s in studying motor vehicle deaths which lead to seat belt requirements.

Addressing the problem of gun violence should be a matter of injury prevention, not politics. Democrats are not “coming to take your guns” and are looking for common sense gun safety laws, like a majority of Americans, regardless of voting preferences.

Let’s retire the tired talking points that drive partisan gridlock and work together to recognize that gun violence in America is a health epidemic. Firearms have recently become the number one killer of children—not cancer, not automobile accidents. The United States has by far the highest child and teen firearm mortality rates in the world. We can, and must, do better.

After three cups of coffee, my fellow American and I shook hands and agreed that there needs to be more discussion, less ranting; more listening and less hiding in informational silos. The two of us did not magically solve the gun violence problem but made the first crucial step – having the conversation and agreeing that enough is enough—it’s past time for common sense legislation. I want to be able to go shopping, go to my grandkids’ awards ceremony, worship at church, see a movie, play at the playground, have dinner with friends, and feel safe. That would be REAL freedom.