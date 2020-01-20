From the library director: New events and changes being discussed

While we work to learn about our history, the library will also be planning for the future in the coming months, taking a look at the goals and needs of our patrons, and how we can ensure this library is the heart and soul of our community.

The library board and staff will be working with the library-centric firm FEH Design on a conceptual study for a potential interior renovation. FEH will provide a condition assessment of the library building, a review of our space needs, and a public-driven conceptual design workshop.

While we welcome your input at any time, we would like to have a significant number of library patrons and residents attend the public design workshop this spring for an in-depth discussion on what future changes are possible, given our physical footprint and historical design.

Visit the library for more information about any or all of these initiatives, and watch for dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up for our email newsletter, follow us on social media, check our website, and share your feedback with library staff.

We hope to see you soon.

Emily Kornak is library director at the Lake Geneva Public Library in Lake Geneva.

