From the library director: New events and changes being discussed

Thanks to Lake Geneva Public Library patrons, board members, Friends of the Library and Foundation groups, community organizations, and local businesses for a fantastic 2019.
Over the past decade, we’ve seen a tremendous change in public perception and attitudes towards libraries. No longer merely a repository for books, libraries are now a place for fellowship, entertainment, and a cup of coffee alongside a complete menu for lifelong learning.
In keeping with this evolution, in 2019 the Lake Geneva Public Library checked out over 141,000 items, logged over 111,000 visits, hosted over 450 programs, provided events with a combined attendance of over 11,000, and issued 970 new library cards.
As we head into a new year and a new decade, the library’s focus turns to stories — stories we believe our patrons will not only enjoy, but identify with on some level.
We will celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage with a special exhibit in the library from the Wisconsin Historical Society from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4. The fight for women’s right to vote in this state lasted over 70 years before the 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. In honor of this occasion’s 100-year anniversary, Dr. Leslie Goddard, who portrays suffragette Alice Paul, will perform on Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm at the library. Don’t miss this free event open to all ages, and make sure to also stop in before the historical society’s display moves on to other locations throughout Wisconsin.
Honoring our history also means honoring the stories of Lake Geneva area residents. We are delighted to announce a partnership with the award-winning national nonprofit organization StoryCorps, sponsored by the Lake Geneva Public Library Foundation. Over the course of the year, StoryCorps staff will visit Lake Geneva, train facilitators to record conversations about life experiences, and share and preserve these stories for future generations. Stories recorded during our partnership with StoryCorps will be archived at the Library of Congress. Watch for our community facilitators in the coming months along with opportunities to record your stories with family, friends, and neighbors.
We will also be honoring an important piece of Lake Geneva history with a Dungeons and Dragons program, in partnership with Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn, Lake Geneva Games, Gino’s East, and Horticultural Hall this February. Did you know D&D originates in Lake Geneva? If you’ve always wanted to learn more, come to a character creation workshop at the Lake Geneva Public Library on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. or at the Matheson Memorial Library on Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
We will host several games in Horticultural Hall, the site of the first Gen Con, on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required to participate in the games on Feb. 22, but everyone is invited to stop in and watch the action. Contact the Lake Geneva Public Library or Matheson Memorial Library to sign up.
While we work to learn about our history, the library will also be planning for the future in the coming months, taking a look at the goals and needs of our patrons, and how we can ensure this library is the heart and soul of our community.
The library board and staff will be working with the library-centric firm FEH Design on a conceptual study for a potential interior renovation. FEH will provide a condition assessment of the library building, a review of our space needs, and a public-driven conceptual design workshop.
While we welcome your input at any time, we would like to have a significant number of library patrons and residents attend the public design workshop this spring for an in-depth discussion on what future changes are possible, given our physical footprint and historical design.
Visit the library for more information about any or all of these initiatives, and watch for dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up for our email newsletter, follow us on social media, check our website, and share your feedback with library staff.
We hope to see you soon.
Emily Kornak is library director at the Lake Geneva Public Library in Lake Geneva.