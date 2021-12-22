From theater to taproom: Plans for Geneva Theater include beer garden, live entertainment venue

A place where people use to go to watch a movie could be a place where people visit to enjoy live entertainment and a handcrafted beverage in the future.

Representatives from Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, plan to renovate the building into a live entertainment venue, taproom and outdoor beer garden.

The theater closed in mid-2021 for future renovations. Poster signs on three front windows of the theater line up to read “something-spectacular-this way comes.”

What that “something spectacular” is has been partially revealed.

Representatives from Win Properties LLC in Burlington, developers for the project, announced plans for the theater renovations during the Dec. 20 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.

As part of the proposed project, theaters one and two will be renovated into a live entertainment venue, and theaters three and four will be renovated into a taproom. The lobby is set to be renovated into a lounge as an entryway to the live entertainment area and the taproom.

The business also will include an outdoor beer garden.

“The live theater and the taproom will compliment one another, and they will share that lobby in the front,” Peter Juergens of Win Properties said.

Juergens said part of the reason for the proposed changes is because Geneva Theater has been negatively affected by the pandemic, movie streaming services and increased competition from the Emagine Geneva Lakes theater in the Town of Lyons during the past few years.

“The movie industry has changed,” Juergens said. “The facility out in the Town of Lyons spent $5 million to upgrade their facility.”

Paul McGraw, operator for the taproom, said the taproom is set to include 50 self-pour taps in which patrons can sample locally-crafted beers, wines, meads and hard seltzers.

McGraw said the self-pour taps will feature “IPourIt” technology which uses an iPad that includes information about the beverages and does not allow customers to pour more than 32 ounces of alcohol.

“When we talk about a self-pour tap that sounds scary— that anybody is going to be able to go up and pour beer,” McGraw said. “But 32 ounces is the maximum they can get before they would have to come back and check with the bartender and decide whether they can go up again or not.”

The outdoor beer garden, which will be located in the rear of the building, is set to include tables, green space and a six-foot fence surrounding the area.

“The concept of the fence is to create a green space and quiet space and screening from all the cars in the parking lot,” Juergens said. “That’s our main objective. We’re serving alcohol, and we need to control access to that alcohol. We want people to use the main entrance of the building versus going in out of the back gate.”

After some discussion, members of the plan commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit to allow for the outdoor beer garden.

The conditional use permit still has to be approved by the full city council.

The plan commission also approved exterior signage and renovations for the building, which includes installing tall glass windows in the front of the theater.

Plans for the interior renovations of the building are set to be discussed and voted on in January.

Juergens said he filed the proper permits and paperwork for the interior work to be voted on during the Dec. 20 meeting.

“We’re here to get this thing approved tonight, more so than just the outdoor patio. That’s minimum,” Juergens said. “I filled out the paperwork timely, submitted the plans and submitted all the details.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said the only item on the meeting’s agenda related to the theater building is the conditional use permit for the outdoor entertainment area.

“Unfortunately, it was put on the agenda as a conditional use for outdoor entertainment,” Draper said. “Unfortunately, we’re limited to that discussion. You would have to come back for a modification for the PIP.”

Juergens indicated that waiting until January for city officials to vote on the interior renovations could delay the project.

“We’re all set to go,” Juergens said. “We were all waiting on this meeting tonight.”

The Geneva Theater first opened in 1928 and hosted legendary performers such as Will Rogers and the Marx Brothers.

After being closed for about 10 years, Shad Brannen renovated the building and re-opened it as a movie theater in March 2017.

The renovation project costed about $2 million. City officials awarded Brannen a $900,000 loan to help pay for the project, which is set to be forgiven if Brannen operated the business for at least five years.

The status of that loan forgiveness is unclear and was not discussed at the Monday meeting.

